City looking for new place to truck its trash

BRISTOL, Va. – A steady stream of trash trucks rolled up Shakesville Road into the Bristol Virginia landfill Tuesday afternoon, bulging with residential waste from the just completed holiday weekend.

That will soon change.

The city expects to stop accepting trash – from both inside and outside the city – on Sept. 9. City leaders are taking steps to identify where to take its trash, but isn’t sure how it will deal with about $3 million in expected lost revenues.

Current plans call for stopping the acceptance of all waste at the city’s quarry landfill on Sept. 9, City Manager Randy Eads said Tuesday. The stoppage is part of a long-range plan to address emission, odor and environmental concerns caused by the landfill which has been in operation for almost 25 years.

“The city is issuing an RFP [request for proposals] for facilities to take our residential waste. We hope to have that RFP out later this week or early next week,” Eads said. “We will no longer be putting waste in the landfill after Sept. 9 so I would anticipate a contract starting on that following Monday, Sept. 12.”

City crews will continue collecting residential trash after Sept. 9, it will just be taken to a different site, Eads said.

Halting the waste flow was one of the primary recommendations from a panel of experts convened this spring by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.

It was also among the main goals of a complaint filed by Bristol Tennessee in U.S. District Court in Abingdon. A settlement agreement between the two cities also involves plans to stop bringing in new waste and taking steps to close the landfill operation.

Landfill crews are also implementing another panel recommendation – applying a layer of dirt cover atop all areas except the active worksite.

A DEQ report issued last week shows the city landfill has an estimated 35-year lifespan remaining.

“We have notified all our customers that we will no longer be accepting waste after Sept. 9,” Eads said in response to a question. Where they decide to take trash will be up to the leaders of each locality.

Eads said it is “too early” to know how this change might affect trash collection rates.

The city currently charges $33 per month for residential collection and an additional $16.50 for homes with two containers. The fees include the container plus picking up bulk wood, brush, bulk waste and yard clippings. A discounted rate of $10 per month is available for people who are age 65 or older, or permanently and completely disabled, and meet the income and asset eligibility requirements.

The landfill was forecast to generate $3.35 million in collection revenues during the 2022-23 fiscal year which began last Friday. Due to those changes it is expected to receive about two months revenue or less – depending on when customers halt service. That could mean up to a $3 million deficit in that one department’s budget.

“Obviously the city will have to watch our expenses associated with the landfill and make any adjustments as necessary in order to make up for that lost revenue,” Eads said. “We do zero-based budgeting but the landfill has not made a profit in 20 years.”

