City is in hot water with DEQ over landfill - again

BRISTOL, Va. – The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality has notified Bristol Virginia it failed to submit stormwater monitoring reports required by state law.

In a warning letter dated Aug. 26, DEQ said the city “may be in violation” of the state’s water control law due to the missing reports which are required under the city’s stormwater permit. The monitoring is to occur at specific sites at the city’s landfill.

“Electronic discharge monitoring reports for four locations and TMDL [total maximum daily load] storm water monitoring for the period from January 1 through June 30 have not been received by DEQ’s Southwest Regional office,” according to the warning letter from Willard Keene, water compliance manager.

The reports were due July 10.

“Communication with city of Bristol Virginia representatives indicates no storm water monitoring was conducted during the monitoring period,” the letter states.

City Manager Randy Eads declined comment Monday.

The city has 20 days to respond to the letter and, if corrective action will take longer than 90 days, the city may be asked to formalize a plan and schedule, according to the letter.

Additionally, the letter states on July 26, DEQ staff conducted an inspection of the landfill facility and deficiencies were noted. There was “no documentation” for routine facility inspections and quarterly visual inspections of stormwater discharges, in addition to the above mentioned reports.

Regular, routine inspections are required under the city’s stormwater permit.

“The permittee shall perform and document a quarterly visual examination of a stormwater discharge associated with industrial activity from each outfall,” according to the letter. “The examinations shall be made at least once in each of the following three-month periods: January through March, April through June, July through September, and October through December.”

State law provides for an injunction for any violation of the state water control law and allows for a civil penalty of up to $32,500 per day. Additionally the State Water Control Board can order compliance with the law and can issue a civil penalty for violations of up to $100,000.

State law also allows the director of DEQ to issue special orders to any person to comply with the State Water Control Law and regulations, and to impose a separate civil penalty.

”It is DEQ policy that appropriate, timely, corrective action undertaken in response to a warning letter will avoid adversarial enforcement proceedings and the assessment of civil charges or penalties,” according to the letter.

A separate document, a request for corrective action, directs the city to conduct and record quarterly visual monitoring of stormwater discharges and maintain a summary of quarterly monitoring events; conduct and document routine facility inspections at least once per quarter and conduct required effluent monitoring of Outfall 001 and Outfall 007 as soon as possible and submit results.

Outfall 001 handles flow from the closed landfill and the roadway on the eastern portion of the facility. Outfall 007 is associated with the largest retention pond that is located on the eastern portion of the property.

Other elements of the stormwater pollution prevention plan were in place, according to the document.

“Good Housekeeping practices were observed. No evidence of spills could be observed at the time of the inspection,” according to the document.