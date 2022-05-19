City hires a consultant to deal with benzene issues at the landfill

BRISTOL, Va. – A city consultant has notified BVU it is working to develop strategies to mitigate benzene emissions from the city landfill.

SCS Engineers said, as of April 18, the firm had a contract with the city to provide professional services related to the city landfill, in a May 18 letter to BVU water and wastewater Manager Phillip King.

It further acknowledged the report by the expert panel convened by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality and its role in developing strategies going forward.

The panel released its report in late April, making a series of short- and long-term recommendations to deal with foul odor complaints, benzene emissions and other issues associated with the city landfill.

BVU has been monitoring and documenting exceedances in the benzene levels emitted by the city’s landfill into the city’s wastewater treatment system for several years.

The landfill’s permit allows a level of 0.07 milligrams per liter of benzene. On April 18, BVU’s independent laboratory reported a concentration of benzene of 1.97 milligrams per liter, according to a notice from BVU.

In accordance with the BVU Authority compliance order and agreement finalized last December, the city and its consultant have been working toward a plan to reduce the benzene levels in the wastewater from the landfill, according to the letter.

The letter, signed by SCS Vice President Jennifer Robb and Project Manager Charles Warren, noted that design work was temporarily halted pending the release of that report.

“Since the topics of review by the panel could affect the design of the benzene treatment and flow control systems, the city placed a temporary halt on the associated benzene treatment and flow control design activities,” the letter said. “The expert panel report was issued on April 25, 2022 and is currently under review by the city and SCS.”

It goes on to set a June 1 deadline for a progress report.

“Now that a professional services agreement between the city and SCS has been established and the Expert Panel Report has been issued, activities associated with the design of the benzene treatment and flow control systems will resume,” according to the letter.

“SCS is currently engaged in a review of the liquid management systems at the landfill, conceptual designs of treatment systems prepared by DAA [Draper Adan Associates] and available water quality data. The parties involved in development of the treatment system are engaged in discussions to minimize disruptions to the treatment system design during this transition. The next progress report is scheduled to be submitted by June 1, 2022,” according to the letter.

