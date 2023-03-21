BRISTOL, Va. — Bristol Virginia’s City Council is “exploring its options” when it comes to tourism promotion.

On Thursday the council heard presentations from both of the Twin City’s primary tourism promotion agencies during a 90-minute called meeting.

Discover Bristol, the city’s designated Destination Management Organization and a subsidiary of the Bristol Chamber of Commerce, returned with a nearly hour-long presentation Thursday. That comes on the heels of on a similar, shorter presentation at the March 14 meeting when they requested $200,000 for the upcoming fiscal year, up from $126,000 in the current budget.

Explore Bristol, a relatively new agency created in 2021, describes itself as a “stand-alone, nonprofit organization” that receives funding from Bristol Tennessee and other partners to advertise and promote visiting the Twin City.

After the meeting, Mayor Neal Osborne reiterated the city was in a tough financial situation.

“I think funding for tourism is very important,” Osborne said. “But we’re in a situation maybe we don’t fund tourism at all. We might not fund either one of these organizations. We have a very dire situation and we have to find a way that is cost effective and responsible to promote tourism and see the return on investment and the value in it.

“I think that’s why these questions may have sounded a little more tough because we need to know exactly what’s happening with our money and where our money is going,” the mayor said.

Osborne questioned both at length about campaigns, investments and metrics to measure success.

He was referencing the city’s estimated $35 million to $50 million funding gap to pay for work at the city’s embattled landfill. Last week the city’s financial advisers presented some scenarios that could result in significant borrowing, significant tax increases or some combination of pathways to fund that work.

While Discover Bristol and other agencies requested funds, as they do every year, Explore Bristol did not, the mayor said.

“Explore Bristol has not made any kind of direct or indirect ask to us. We are just exploring our options,” he said.

In response to a question, Christopher Perrin, the executive director of Discover Bristol, said the agency’s operating budget was about $315,000, with about $150,000 dedicated to operating expenses.

During his time at the podium, Explore Bristol Executive Director Matt Bolas said that agency’s budget for fiscal 2022-23 was more than $650,200 with over $198,000 dedicated for expenses.

Bolas said that organization is governed by a board of directors with Leah Ross of the Birthplace of Country Music currently serving as chair. Seats on the board are available for “funding partners” at the rate of $100,000 for each voting member, $200,000 for two voting members with a maximum of two voting seats and one ex-officio or non-voting seat, a cost of $50,000, he said.

Both sides spoke at length about their various promotion and advertising campaigns and the ways they measured relative effectiveness.

The council meets again March 28.