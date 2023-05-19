BRISTOL, Va. — The Bristol Virginia City Council is expected to finalize the city’s fiscal 2023-24 spending plans on Tuesday.

Plans, as in plural, because city finances and obligations are broken down into component parts and virtually all will be more when the new fiscal year begins July 1.

The 2023-24 general fund budget balloons from $59.8 million this year to $65.4 million, a $5.6 million increase. The general fund includes operation of most city departments including police, fire, sheriff’s office, judicial, parks and recreation, social services, community development and administration.

Roughly a dozen items account for the increase, including a 5% wage increase for all city employees, a 5% increase for employees of the Bristol Public Library, a bonus for firefighters who provide advanced lifesaving care, increases in employee health insurance and a $500,000 increase for the school division, City Manager Randy Eads previously said. Other items include increased costs for the Southwest Regional Jail Authority — which the city joined last year upon closing its jail — attorney fees for the lawsuit with Bristol, Tennessee, purchasing police cars and equipment for the Electoral Board and hiring an assistant city manager — former CFO Tamrya Spradlin — who began work earlier this month.

The city anticipates using its share of casino gaming tax revenues to purchase the police cars.

The council previously voted to increase the real estate tax rate from $1.12 to $1.17 per $100 of assessed value. The current rate generates about $13.88 million and the increase is expected to help generate an additional $1.24 million, bringing that total to about $15.1 million.

The city is not increasing the personal property tax rate.

Tuesday’s final budget ordinance vote will be preceded by similar actions to raise the taxes levied on purchased meals and hotel rooms, as well as the residential charge for solid waste collection.

The present 7% meals tax is expected to generate about $6.3 million in this fiscal year ending June 30. The new, higher rate of 10%, combined with an upward trend in dining, is expected to generate an additional $3.44 million, or a total of $9.74 million in fiscal 2023-24.

Through the first nine months of the present fiscal year, the meals tax is running about 9% ahead of projections. The nine month target was $4.72 million and actual revenues through March 30 were $5.15 million, current CFO Janet Jennings told the council at its last meeting.

The council is also poised to increase the lodging tax from 9% to 13% effective July 1. The budget document shows the lodging tax is expected to generate $1.8 million during the current fiscal year. The higher rate is expected to generate an additional $1.1 million, or $2.9 million, in 2023-24.

Lodging taxes are currently running 12% ahead of projection. Through nine months, the tax has generated $5.15 million or $430,000 more than expected, Jennings told the council.

The council must also vote again on the $60 per month trash collection fee, a nearly 82% increase but less than the initially proposed $72 per month.

Both tax increase votes were 5-0 at the last meeting, while the collection fee increase vote was 4-1, with Councilman Michael Pollard casting the lone dissenting vote. Pollard also voted against the budget ordinance, after asking the council to take a closer look at raising some other taxes.

While the trash rate will help with a $34.5 million solid waste budget, it pales in comparison to the landfill remediation project expenses that must be paid in the coming fiscal year — a $28.5 million hurdle.

The city is still awaiting word on any help from the state and Mayor Neal Osborne made another run at federal funding, sending letters to the White House and other high ranking federal officials in search of some financial relief.

At the most recent meeting, Eads said the city will be able to use $2 million from the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality that had been on hold. With work occurring and a consent order in place, those funds will be available. That still leaves an estimated $26.6 million gap that the city will likely have to resolve by borrowing.

The other unsettled issue is the additional funding for city schools and its $41 million spending plan.

The school budget was built on a $1 million increase but at the May 9 meeting the council agreed to trim that to $500,000. The School Board offered up a compromise deal during a joint Monday meeting but Tuesday marks the first chance the council will have to debate that offer since there was little discussion of it during the called meeting.

Tuesday’s meeting begins at 6 p.m., at City Hall, 300 Lee St.