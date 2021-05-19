City Democrats plan June 3 caucus

BRISTOL, Va. — All Democrats registered to vote in the city of Bristol, Virginia are invited to attend the Bristol Virginia Democratic Committee Caucus on June 3 at the city courthouse.
The caucus will nominate candidates for constitutional offices appearing on the Nov. 2 general election ballot, according to a written statement. They include sheriff, commonwealth’s attorney, treasurer and commissioner of revenue.
Potential candidates must prefile a candidate-for-nomination form by 5 p.m. June 1. Forms are available at the committee’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bristolvademocrats, according to the statement.
Doors are scheduled to open at 6:30 p.m. for registration and close at 7 p.m., with those in line at that time admitted. The caucus is to begin once registration is complete.
