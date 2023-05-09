BRISTOL, Va. — City trash collection rates appear poised to rise, but not as much as originally forecast.

The Bristol Virginia City Council is expected to hold first reading during tonight’s regular meeting on a fiscal 2023-24 spending plan that includes raising the waste collection rate from $33 per month to $60 per month, an 81% increase.

The city initially proposed an increase to $72 per month, a 118% increase, but the increase to be voted on is the lesser $60 fee.

In addition to voting on the budget, the council is scheduled to conduct the first of two votes on the trash fee and certain taxes.

“Now that we have our new assistant city manager on board, she went through and looked at what we were doing with landfill expenses and we were able to do it in a cheaper way,” Mayor Neal Osborne said Monday.

Former city CFO Tamrya Spradlin recently returned to the city as the assistant city manager and has been reviewing the proposed solid waste budget.

“I know that $72 was a very painful proposition for people. I know $60 will be a very painful proposition for people but we’re trying to mitigate the pain and trying to do it in a way that is less aggressive,” Osborne said.

The city’s solid waste budget remains millions of dollars out of balance with the likelihood the city may have borrow that money.

“That’s something we’ve still got to figure out but, at least, we won’t see such a dramatic increase for residential trash pickup,” Osborne said.

The city is currently acting under a state consent decree to complete a series of projects envisioned by a Department of Environmental Quality panel of experts to resolve issues at the landfill that have sparked widespread odor and emission complaints and public health concerns. The city has already committed millions and remainder is expected to cost about $29 million.

Federal authorities said last week the landfill didn’t qualify for federal funds under two different programs so the city’s $50 million funding request remains unfilled.

Any potential state aid remains uncertain given the lack of a state budget agreement and prospects the budget won’t be finalized until sometime next month.

The city’s $65.5 million general operating fund budget is balanced based on the previously approved 5-cent increase in real estate taxes and hikes to the prepared meals and hotel room surcharge.

The council must vote on a proposed 3% increase on the tax on prepared meals. The current rate is 7% and the proposed new rate is 10%. That means the $3.50 tax presently assessed on a $50 meal would jump to $5.

The city’s current 9% room rental tax is proposed to increase to 13%.

The public hearing on the budget and rates was held during the council’s previous meeting.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m., at City Hall, 300 Lee St.