City Council to select SCS as its only landfill consultant

BRISTOL, Va. – The Bristol Virginia City Council is poised to select one landfill consultant for future work and release the other.

At its meeting Tuesday night the council is expected to select SCS Engineers as the vendor to carry out a comprehensive integrated solid waste facility management agreement and provide professional engineering services, according to the meeting agenda.

The city currently contracts with both SCS and Draper Aden Consulting.

The city landfill has been the source of widespread public consternation for foul odors, emissions and health-related concerns for more than a year.

Much of their eventual scope of work could be determined by whatever recommendations emerge from a panel currently studying the landfill crisis. Eleven landfill experts from across the nation were in Bristol Monday and Tuesday to review the landfill site and develop a series of recommendations designed to resolve issues there.

The panel was assembled and is being overseen by Virginia Tech in conjunction with the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.

One of the panel members is Robert B. Gardner, SCS Engineers senior vice president and national expert on solid waste collection and routing and on solid waste finance and rate studies, according to his corporate profile.

The contract award would coincide with acceptance of an SCS proposal in response to a request for proposals issued by the city back on Feb. 4. A committee consisting of City Manager Randy Eads, CFO Tamrya Spradlin and three others reviewed responses from Draper Aden Associates, Geosyntec Consultants, S&ME Engineering and SCS, according to a city memo.

The proposal includes estimated fee information but the contract which emerges later would contain more specific costs, City Manager Randy Eads said Monday.

The request for proposals document spells out more than a dozen specific responsibilities related to the landfill including solid waste permit amendments, monitoring and extraction well abandonment, leachate and gradient water sampling/analysis, design and quality assurance and control of future landfill construction projects, sidewall liner extension preparation and procurement, communication with regulatory agencies, review records and other documents from regulatory agencies, recommend improvements, review odor issues, propose solutions and assist with corrective timeline and budgets.

SCS is also charged with evaluating and advising the city “whether an early closure (or temporary closure) of the landfill is possible by engineering and environmental standards, including financial analysis for the closure of the current landfill, by May 31, with up to one 30-day extension,” according to the RFP.

Other responsibilities include “advise management of the necessary goods and services needed regarding the maintenance of the facility, to include the landfill gas system, gradient pump system and leachate pump system,” assist with “the procurement of all necessary services relating to the maintenance of the entire gas system” and other professional engineering services, according to the document.

The agreement is expected to be for three years with two one-year extensions possible.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 Lee St.

