City Council to see at least one new face

BRISTOL, Va. – Some changes could be coming to the city’s two publicly elected governing boards as two incumbents don’t appear on the November ballot.

City elections are shifting from May to November for the first time this year, due to a change in state law. The qualifying deadline was last week.

Currently the ballot for City Council includes four candidates for three spots but only two incumbents are seeking re-election.

The ballot includes Vice Mayor Neal Osborne, who is running for his second four-year term and Councilman Bill Hartley, who is seeking his third four-year term. Incumbent Kevin Wingard is not seeking re-election.

“I’ve already bought a farm in Tennessee and I’m planning to retire there when my time on the council is done,” Wingard said Wednesday.

City Council challengers include Jake P. Holmes, legislative aide to state Del. Israel O’Quinn, R-Bristol, who sought appointment last year to the seat vacated by former Councilman Kevin Mumpower and Michael W. Pollard, a systems analyst, who has previously campaigned for a council seat.

The School Board election is a bit more complex as there are two separate elections on the same ballot. In the general election, four people are seeking three seats but long-time board member Randy White’s name isn’t listed.

In a separate, special election, Breanne Forbes Hubbard is running to serve the remaining two years of the term for her seat – previously held by Tyrone Foster.

Candidates on the general election ballot include current Chair Randy Alvis, board member and former Chair Steve Fletcher and challengers Vanessa Guffey, a retired teacher, and Steven Gobble, who works for the Washington County Commissioner of Revenue and sells real estate.

White, who is completing his 28th year on the board, said he has dealt with some recent health issues.

“I’m going to wait and see how things go,” White said Wednesday. “I may decide to do a write-in [campaign].”

Forbes Hubbard, population health manager of the Mount Rogers Health District, was appointed to the seat in January. Her term runs until the end of this year. She is seeking public election to serve the balance of the term.

Presently unopposed, that race has an Aug. 19 filing deadline, so others can still qualify, General Registrar Blakely Morris said Wednesday.

“It’s kind of strange but that election for Tyrone Foster’s old seat is a completely separate election, so it doesn’t factor into the other three,” Morris said. “Special elections, they [state] give them a little longer.”

In-person early voting begins Sept. 23 in Virginia. The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 17 and the general election is Nov. 8, Morris said.

