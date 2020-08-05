City Council sets new building standards

BRISTOL, Tenn. — New commercial construction in Bristol, Tennessee will have to follow standards governing the appearance of building exteriors.

At its general business meeting, Bristol Tennessee City Council voted to approve two ordinances on their second reading that adopt a new land use plan for the city and amend the zoning ordinance to set design standards requirements for all new commercial construction. Though council met in person last month, this month they switched back to holding the meeting over Zoom, with the live feed broadcast and streamed.

The votes were preceded by hearings for each ordinance. But no public comment occurred during the hearings.

The purpose of the future land use plan is to provide the city with a long-term guide to ensure land is used in a way that contributes to community health, safety and quality of life, as well as to maximize the economic benefit to the city.

Priorities outlined in the plan include ensuring that housing inventory supports the local population, attracting new residents, sustaining existing commercial and industrial areas, allowing for expansion and encouraging the development of underutilized land.

But the plan also outlines more specific priorities, including encouraging new businesses around Bristol Motor Speedway that support motorsports and stimulating development of a mixed-use medical district around Bristol Regional Medical Center.

The new design standards apply to all of the city’s business districts. The standards established by the ordinance forbid unpainted and unfinished concrete blocks and single-sheet corrugated or ribbed metal siding on the facades of buildings. New commercial construction would also need to incorporate at least three architectural features — such as arches, balconies, columns, landscaping or display windows — on street-facing sides of the building, while adjacent sides would require two features. Buildings that are more than 50,000 square feet would need at least five architectural features on street-facing sides and at least three features on adjacent sides.