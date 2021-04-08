City Council plans to set new tax rate tonight

The accompanying school system budget is $41.2 million, making the total proposed annual operating plan $110.55 million.

“They put a lot of work into a budget in the middle of a year with a lot of uncertainty to it,” Hartley said after Tuesday’s meeting. “This is a good place to start. We’ll need to dig in and see if there are things that need to be changed or can be changed. Sometimes, it’s very hard to make changes once the budget is presented because anytime you change one thing, you have to balance it out.”

The general fund includes a proposed 5% pay raise for all city employees and follows action in the General Assembly to raise the salaries of state compensation board-funded positions, including sheriff’s deputies, teachers and most employees of constitutional officers, City Manager Randy Eads said.

“The General Assembly decided on a 5% increase across the board for comp board-funded positions, many school positions in the two-year biennium and Department of Social Services,” Eads said. “Some city employees are hybrid, either paid through the comp board solely or comp board and city-funded, or some are solely city-funded. To be fair to all employees, I felt it was in everybody’s interest to make it a 5% increase. It’s a large increase, but you have to be fair to employees across the board.”