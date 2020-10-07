City Council joins schools in asking Tennessee for moratorium on standardized tests

Other school systems across the state, including Metro Nashville Public Schools and Shelby County Schools, have made similar pleas to state officials. David Cox, the director of Sullivan County Schools, previously told the Bristol Herald Courier the Sullivan County Board of Education will discuss whether it should join the calls for a moratorium at its meeting on Thursday.

City Council also approved on second reading an amendment to the city zoning ordinance that rezones a section of the former Sunset Motel property for commercial use. A hearing was also held earlier in the meeting for the ordinance amendment.

The property at 2620 Volunteer Parkway is zoned B-3 general business in the front and R-3 residential in the back. The amendment rezones the residential part to match the business zone and make the potential uses of the property uniform. Neighboring properties along the parkway are also zoned B-3.

Powell Valley National Bank became the owner of the property after it was foreclosed upon in 2019 and is trying to sell it. Fred McClellan, a real estate consultant with Calleb’s Realty working on behalf of the bank, previously told the Bristol Herald Courier the split zoning has been an impediment to any sale.