City Council joins schools in asking Tennessee for moratorium on standardized tests

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol Tennessee City Council chose to stand with the city school system and the Board of Education by passing a resolution calling for a suspension of Tennessee’s standardized tests and their consequences this school year.
At its Tuesday evening general business meeting, City Council approved a resolution calling for the Tennessee General Assembly to put a moratorium on end-of-year exams and formative assessments throughout the year, as well as a moratorium on assessing schools systems, teachers and students through state standardized tests.
Annette Tudor, director of Bristol Tennessee City Schools, asked City Council and the Sullivan County Commission to consider passing resolutions calling for a moratorium on standardized testing after the city Board of Education approved a resolution of its own at its Sept. 21 meeting.
After the vote, Tudor thanked council for passing the resolution.
“It’s definitely a difficult time to put standardized testing in front of our teachers and our students where they’re held accountable for those scores,” Tudor said.
City Council and the Board of Education’s resolutions state that there are disparities in learning methods, available resources and internet access across the state that make a moratorium of some sort necessary. It also states that pausing standardized tests would allow school systems to focus on regaining academic, social and emotional skills lost by students while schools were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Other school systems across the state, including Metro Nashville Public Schools and Shelby County Schools, have made similar pleas to state officials. David Cox, the director of Sullivan County Schools, previously told the Bristol Herald Courier the Sullivan County Board of Education will discuss whether it should join the calls for a moratorium at its meeting on Thursday.
City Council also approved on second reading an amendment to the city zoning ordinance that rezones a section of the former Sunset Motel property for commercial use. A hearing was also held earlier in the meeting for the ordinance amendment.
The property at 2620 Volunteer Parkway is zoned B-3 general business in the front and R-3 residential in the back. The amendment rezones the residential part to match the business zone and make the potential uses of the property uniform. Neighboring properties along the parkway are also zoned B-3.
Powell Valley National Bank became the owner of the property after it was foreclosed upon in 2019 and is trying to sell it. Fred McClellan, a real estate consultant with Calleb’s Realty working on behalf of the bank, previously told the Bristol Herald Courier the split zoning has been an impediment to any sale.
Some property owners and residents who live in the condominiums behind the site have expressed concerns that a new business there could cause noise, increase traffic and decrease property values. In August, the city received five mailed comment forms from residents opposing the rezoning request, and two spoke out at a Bristol Tennessee Planning Commission meeting against the rezoning.
However, at the hearing, none of those residents or property owners spoke out. The only member of the public who spoke was McClellan on behalf of the bank.
In other business, City Council approved the first reading of an amendment to the city beer ordinance that would permanently allow the delivery of beer, ale, malt beverages and other drinks with an alcohol level below 8% within city limits by holders of on-premises, off-premises, manufacturing and dual beer permits.
lgreiss@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2412 | Twitter: @Leif_Greiss
