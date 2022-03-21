City Council hears second round of funding requests

BRISTOL, Tenn. – The Bristol Tennessee City Council met on Monday morning to hear a second round of funding petitions from nonprofit organizations requesting money from the city.

The nonprofits that gave presentations to City Council at the Municipal Annex building include the United Way of Bristol, Abuse Alternatives, Inc., Believe in Bristol, The Paramount, Theatre Bristol, and the YMCA of Bristol.

United Way of Bristol received $25,000 from the City Council in 2022 and is petitioning for $50,000 in 2023. Lisa Cofer, the executive director of the organization, highlighted its growing efforts through the Helping Others Maintain Essentials (HOME) program and the ReUnite program to provide support and services to the homeless population of Bristol.

"With the level of poverty that we have in Bristol, Tennessee, and Virginia, we have to focus on basic needs because if folks don't have food and a place to stay and those kinds of things, then how can we expect them to be able to do the things that they need to do," Cofer said.

Abuse Alternatives, Inc., a domestic violence intervention agency that operates emergency shelter facilities and provides resources to victims of abuse and their families in the Bristol, Tennessee, and Virginia community, is requesting $10,000 in funding for 2023 from the city.

The YMCA of Bristol did not receive funding in 2022 from City Council and is requesting $20,000 for 2023 in order to expand several of its programs, including a teen youth leadership program and its Float 4 Life program.

Maggie Elliot, the executive director of Believe in Bristol, gave an update on the work the group has done in downtown Bristol highlighting some of the events and projects planned for the fall, including the return of the downtown cornhole tournament and a block party on 6th Street.

Believe in Bristol requested $50,000 from City Council, which is the same amount the organization received in 2022.

Theatre Bristol, which received $15,000 from City Council in 2022, requested $20,000 for 2023.

The Paramount, which has gone through extensive renovations, is requesting $50,000 for 2023, double what they received from City Council in 2022.

The City Council has yet to set a date to discuss and approve the non-profit funding requests they received Monday and earlier on Friday, March 11.

