City Council approves financing for 158-unit development

Centerpiece Overlook

Plans for 27 townhomes at Raceday Center Drive in Bristol, Tennessee, have been approved. More than 100 additional units have been proposed for the development.

 Calvin Shomaker/Bristol Herald Courier

BRISTOL, Tenn. – The Bristol Tennessee City Council voted in favor of authorizing additional financing for the development of 158 single-family residences and townhomes Tuesday. 

Landstar Partners, LLC, the developer of The Overlook project, was previously approved $1.7 million in Tax Increment Financing (TIF), but due to escalating costs and material shortages, the company requested an additional $400,000 that would bring the total TIF to $2.1 million.  

The developer is preparing build sites for The Overlook development located on Raceday Center Drive across Highway 11E from Bristol Motor Speedway. Those improvements come at a cost of $6,423,500, according to the TIF amendment, which states the developer plans to then sell the lots to a homebuilder for the construction of 96 single-family homes and 62 townhomes.

The total investment by the builder and the developer is estimated at nearly $38 million, according to the amendment. If approved by the county, $2.1 million would be issued by Bristol Housing in tax increment based debt amortized over 20 years. According to the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury website, tax revenue generated from TIF projects is used to cover the cost of TIF improvements.  

 There was no discussion from council on the matter. The request now goes to the Sullivan County Commission. 

