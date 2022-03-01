City brings in HAZMAT team for overflow issue at landfill

BRISTOL, Va. – The city contacted local and state emergency officials Tuesday to inspect an overflow at the city landfill.

Landfill staff noticed water overflowing near the eastern portion of the closed landfill and contacted the city fire department to determine if there was any contamination of soil or water, according to a written statement from the city.

The city’s hazardous materials team was activated as was the Virginia Department of Emergency Management for a cleanup contractor.

“We think it was runoff from all the rain we’ve had over the past few days, but we wanted to make sure,” City Manager Randy Eads said.

Inspectors continue to review the site and additional information is expected.

The city continues working with the state Department of Environmental Quality to resolve odor and other issues related to the landfill.