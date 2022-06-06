City breaks ground on new elementary school

BRISTOL, Va. - Bristol Virginia city and school leaders formally broke ground this morning on a new $25 million elementary school - with a little help from Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

"This is what happens when people come together, ask for help and then they go to work. It's extraordinary," the governor said. "Twenty-five years ago the message started - we need new elementary school facilities. Here we are today. That's about persistence."

The ceremony was held on the playground of Van Pelt Elementary, which will be the site of the new school, which is expected to open in 2024.

It was in the late 1990s when the Virginia Department of Education urged the closure of two city elementary schools - Highland View and Washington-Lee. It was 2011 when the city School Board first voted to close those and Stonewall Jackson Elementary and consolidate students into two buildings, including one new one, Superintendent Keith Perrigan said.

"When the 2017 board hired me, they tasked me with making this 'impossible dream come true...In 2017 we began the process to make it happen. In 2018 our board approved building a school on this site," he Perrigan said.

He thanked the boards, members of City Council, Industrial Development Authority, school and city staffs and contract J.A. Street for their efforts to bring the project to life.

Construction is expected to begin this summer on the intermediate school, that will serve second through fifth grade. Pre-kindergarten through first-grade will remain in the current Van Pelt building.

