City asks for bids from landfills willing to take its garbage

BRISTOL, Va. – The city of Bristol Virginia is accepting sealed bids for a landfill to accept city trash and a method to transport it with just over two weeks before it plans to stop accepting trash at its landfill.

On Aug. 17 the city issued a request for proposals for transportation and disposal services of the city’s solid waste to a sanitary landfill for the “economically and environmentally sound disposal of non-hazardous solid waste material,” according to the document. The RFP is required under the Virginia Procurement Act for local governments to fairly and impartially obtain specific goods or services at a reasonable cost.

The bid closing date is Aug. 31 at 2 p.m. The preferred term is for three years with an option for an additional two-year extension. The disposal contract would begin Monday, Sept. 12.

That’s because city leaders have agreed to begin the process of closing the city landfill – the subject of legal action by Bristol Tennessee – over public health concerns over long-standing issues with odors and other emissions. To that end, the city agreed to stop accepting all trash on Friday, Sept. 9.

The 22-page document seeks bids based on an all-inclusive price per ton basis, which includes all disposal fees, transportation costs and taxes.

The city’s plan is for its existing trash trucks and staff to continue performing regular waste pickup and deliver it to the transfer station at the current city landfill. From there the waste would be offloaded and then reloaded on to larger trucks to be transported daily to the contracted landfill.

As part of the proposed contract, the city is asking each bidder to provide a minimum of two trucks “suitable for long-distance hauling and for waste transportation service” to operate between the transfer station and landfill. The bidder would also provide qualified drivers for each truck and a minimum of five 108-cubic-yard trailers to haul the waste.

“The transportation of waste by the potential bidder will allow city waste collection vehicles to spend more time on city streets servicing residents as opposed to making two to three trips per day to the winning bidder’s landfill to empty the waste collection vehicles. In other words, citizens will not see a disruption in waste collection service,” City Manager Randy Eads said Wednesday.

Trailers requested in the bid are larger and have more hauling capacity than the city’s fleet, Eads said.

The scope of work is described as “transportation and disposal of solid waste; provide all necessary equipment, maintenance, and personnel to facilitate these actions; obtain all necessary operating permits; and maintain appropriate licensure, liability insurance, and performance bonds, according to the document.

Waste is defined as municipal solid waste [garbage], yard waste, debris, leaves, brush, bulk wood, electronics, residential construction waste, dead animals and street sweeping debris, but would not contain hazardous waste.

On average the city generates about 9,000 tons of municipal solid waste, 900 tons of yard waste, debris and leaves and 1,800 tons of brush and bulk wood annually.

The city also generates about 11 tons of vehicle tires per year but that would not be included, according to the document, which allows for separate negotiations regarding tire disposal.

