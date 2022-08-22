City asks court for more time to complete landfill projects

BRISTOL, Va. – The city of Bristol Virginia is asking the court to dismiss a Bristol Tennessee complaint against the city, saying the city has agreed to fix the landfill issues and the litigation serves no purpose.

In separate filings the city is also asking the court to extend deadlines established by a June agreement between the two cities.

The documents were filed last Friday in U.S. District Court in Abingdon. Bristol Tennessee filed its complaint earlier this year, asking the court to force Bristol Virginia to follow a series of recommendations made by an expert panel to close the city landfill and address odor and other public health issues. Bristol Virginia proposed a settlement agreement that would involve taking all of those steps and the two sides have a tentative agreement, but the complaint remains in force.

In the latest filing, the city’s new law firm McGuire Woods urges the court to dismiss the matter and includes a 35-page response to assertions made by Bristol Tennessee.

“Bristol Virginia offered the public, including members of the leadership of Bristol Tennessee, to tour the landfill and review the timeline for remedies to abate the problems. Rather than assist in that effort, the leadership of Bristol Tennessee refused to meet with the leadership of Bristol Virginia to discuss a plan of action,” according to the city’s filing. “Instead, Bristol Tennessee hired outside lawyers to file this lawsuit incurring unnecessary legal fees, which will be borne by the citizens of Bristol Tennessee or foisted on their Virginia neighbors. Both municipalities would be better served by a cooperative effort to eliminate the odor problem.

“Bristol Virginia has agreed to fix the issues with the landfill and to close it. These steps should put an end to this matter. Continued litigation serves no legitimate purpose,” according to the response. “Bristol Virginia denies all allegations in the complaint, except as specifically admitted. Its responses to the allegations in the complaint and its defenses to plaintiff’s claims are asserted to protect Bristol Virginia’s legal interests in this litigation and are not made to evade its commitment to eliminating the odor problem that is the subject of this litigation.”

In separate filings, Bristol Virginia asks the court to extend two fast-approaching deadlines for mutually agreed upon work.

“While Bristol, Virginia is expending significant efforts on the remediation recommended by the expert panel convened by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, the city has encountered hurdles (delays caused by weather, COVID-19, non-responsive bidding and supply chain disruptions) with two deadlines set forth in the preliminary injunction that make it impracticable to meet the previously agreed-upon dates,” according to the city’s motion to extend.

“Bristol, Virginia sought the consent of Bristol, Tennessee to amend the preliminary injunction and Bristol Tennessee, has asked to visit the landfill and to receive supporting documentation before making a determination. The parties are currently working to set the site visit, but because of the exigent circumstances and fast-approaching deadlines, Bristol Virginia seeks the court’s consideration,” the motion stated.

A combination of ongoing heavy summer rains and a COVID-19 outbreak among landfill employees are part of the reason the city is behind in applying intermediate cover over parts of the landfill, according to the filing. Thus far the city has hauled about 20,000 tons of cover, according to the brief.

The preliminary injunction requires the city to complete the installation of intermediate cover by Sept. 12. The city is asking that be extended until Oct. 10

“While it is theoretically possible that the city will meet the existing deadline, there is no room for any further rain, employee illness, or equipment breakdown,” according to the brief.

Additionally the city has received no responsive bids for the acquisition and installation of thermocouples, one of the items recommended by the expert panel.

The city sought bids on July 8 and only received one, which was rejected because it lacked a bond, according to the brief. The city is now preparing to issue a new request for bids with a longer timeline.

“Taking into account the extended bidding process required of Bristol Virginia, time for anticipated shipping delays due to the delays in the global supply chain, and time for performance, Bristol Virginia will likely need until late March, 2023, to install the thermocouples,” according to the brief.

“Much of this delay comes from the supply chain disruptions. Bristol Virginia pledges that it will work diligently to complete the thermocouple installation as soon as practicable,” according to the brief.

The brief also notes that the city is responding to other aspects of the agreement, besides meeting a September deadline to stop accepting trash.

“These efforts include, designing a benzene treatment plant, which will initially include a temporary plant and then a more permanent one; improving the performance of existing gas extraction wells by adding additional wells; performing weekly monitoring activities of gas emissions at the landfill surface; and installing at least five deep, dedicated monitoring wells to enable sampling and characterization of leachate and measurement of temperature profiles in the waste,” according to the brief.