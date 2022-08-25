Cities spar in federal court over landfill deadlines

ABINGDON, Va. – A federal judge is expected to decide soon if he will approve Bristol Virginia’s request to extend deadlines for some work occurring at the city landfill.

District Judge James P. Jones heard from attorneys representing both Bristols Thursday during a two-hour and 45-minute hearing in U.S. District Court in Abingdon. Bristol Virginia, which is working to address issues with its landfill, is seeking extra time to install dirt cover over the existing waste in the landfill and to install thermocouples within the waste mass.

The preliminary injunction granted earlier this year specifies the city complete the installation of intermediate dirt cover and a series of thermocouples by Sept. 11. The city is asking to extend the cover deadline to Oct. 10 and the thermocouple deadline to March 2023.

Jones said he would take the matter under advisement, but promised to rule soon.

“It’s important for the community that has been dealing with this for some time,” Jones said from the bench. “I live in Abingdon and am not affected by the odor problem, but I recognize it is a major problem for both cities and their citizens.”

Jones said he recognizes this is a quality-of-life issue.

At one point during the hearing, the judge asked attorneys for Bristol Tennessee what would happen if he didn’t grant the extension and the city didn’t meet the deadlines.

“What then? Do we find them in contempt and start imposing sanctions? $1,000 a day? $2,000 a day? Will that solve anything,” the judge asked.

Attorney Michael Lacy said Bristol Tennessee didn’t want to “be punitive” but if that would bring Bristol Virginia into compliance that “final lever needs to be pulled.”

In regards to intermediate cover – defined as placing at least a foot of clean dirt atop all waste, Bristol Virginia said it has placed about 21,000 tons of dirt and estimates another 20,000 will be needed. It has fallen behind due to extensive, heavy rains that have turned much of the dirt to mud and many of its employees had contracted COVID-19 in recent weeks – slowing the process.

Lacy asked why the city hadn’t contracted the work out and why it was just using its own personnel for the work.

Manager Randy Eads testified the city believed it would be unsafe to have additional trucks entering the landfill, since there is one road in and out and there are still trash trucks plus city dump trucks in that space. Eads said his employees said they could perform the work. He said hiring an outside firm would have required getting bids and he “didn’t want to waste time and money.”

Responding to another question, Eads said the city could afford to hire an outside firm to haul dirt.

Bristol Tennessee called Michael Williams, a geologist and member of the expert panel that developed the recommendations now being used to address landfill concerns to testify.

Williams testified he visited the landfill site Tuesday, took some measurements and samples and, in his opinion, there was less cover dirt present than the city portrayed.

Williams also responded to a question from the judge regarding the panel’s recommendations – which didn’t include intermediate cover. That was added to the injunction as ways to both help reduce odor and help with drainage as the landfill stops taking trash.

Regarding thermocouples, Williams and Eads both said that their installation will do nothing to directly address odors but – once installed – will provide engineers information about the temperature of the waste and what is occurring and help them develop remedies.

Williams also testified that different units could be purchased that were not custom made for this particular application.

Erin Ashwell, an attorney representing Bristol Virginia, said the city consultants determined it would be best to have units specifically made for this application since they are expected to work continuously for the next 30 years.

The city put that work out for bid but in July the bidder wasn’t able to provide a bond for the more than $500,000 worth of work. Additionally, the suppliers estimated the thermocouples and the casing they would be installed inside would take up to two months before completion.

Eads testified the city planned to use federal American Rescue Plan funding which required the bond.

Asked by Lacy about using city funds, Eads said the Virginia Procurement Act would also require a bond, even if the city opted to pay for the materials and work from city funds.

At another point in the hearing, Lacy asked if Bristol Virginia truly intends to close the landfill.

“As long as I am city manager, there will be never be another bit of trash put in that landfill after Sept. 9,” Eads said.

