Church's air purifier effort needs funds for more machines

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Distribution of air purifiers by First Presbyterian Church to households affected by the stench coming from the Bristol, Virginia landfill has stalled due to a lack of funds.

As of Wednesday the number of air purifiers delivered by the Rev. Sam Weddington and his team of volunteers stood at 781 with 100 households on a waiting list for 135 air purifiers.

“I have raised about $11,000. I’m about $4,000 short because it takes $1,500 to buy 100 purifiers,” Weddington said.

Weddington and his team began distributing air purifiers back in November in order to meet the growing needs of the Bristol community affected by the fetid odors from the Bristol, Virginia landfill. However, until they can raise the funds needed to get more air purifiers from Aerus, with whom they have agreed on a set price, Weddington has made the decision to scale back on publicizing the availability of purifiers. Despite this, the church continues to receive requests for the machines from the community.

“The list filled up so quickly, it outpaced my ability to raise funds for it, and so I haven’t been really advertising. But still, I get probably about five to seven requests every week,” Weddington said. “The fundamental problem is this: The need is very great. The resources are very limited.”

Weddington is looking for volunteers to help him raise money.

“I could really use people that want to sort of organize and outreach to do fundraising,” he said.

For those interested in getting on his waiting list for an air purifier, they can do so by sending Weddington a private message via Facebook.

For those who are already on the waiting list, Weddington hopes to be able to deliver air purifiers to them as soon as possible.

“I am trying my best to get the money raised for this and get these [air purifiers] out the door and in their hands,” he said.

