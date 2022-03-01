Churchill Downs acquires Virginia horse track and gaming operations

Churchill Downs Inc., recently announced a $2.48 billion deal to acquire the parent company of Colonial Downs Racetrack and Rosie’s Gaming Emporiums.

CDI owns the Churchill Downs race track in Louisville, home of the Kentucky Derby and operates Twin Spires, an online horse race wagering platform, plans to acquire all of the assets of Peninsula Pacific Entertainment, or P2E. That includes the Colonial Downs track in New Kent, which reopened for thoroughbred horse racing in 2019, after being shuttered for five seasons.

The assets also include six locations for Rosie’s Gaming Emporiums, which operate slot machine-like centers in Collinsville, Dumfries, Hampton, New Kent, Richmond and closest to the Tri-Cities in Vinton – which recently unveiled a $28 million expansion that includes 33,000 square feet of gaming space, high limit area and stage for live musical entertainment.

“This unique set of assets expands our geographic footprint and provides additional scale,” Bill Carstanjen, CEO of CDI, said in a written statement. “P2E has done an exceptional job developing and managing this collection of assets, which we are very excited to acquire and plan to strategically grow in the years ahead.”

All of Rosie’s gaming is based on historic horse racing results. They currently have about 2,700 machines. Churchill Downs Inc., controls about 3,050 historical horse racing machines in Kentucky and operates three pari-mutuel betting and gaming centers in that state.

Under Virginia law, CDI will have the opportunity to develop up to five additional historical racing entertainment venues in Virginia with collectively up to about 2,300 additional historic horse racing-based games. That includes the proposed Emporia facility, located along I-95 near the North Carolina border, which is expected to have 150 historic games and open in 2023.

As part of the transaction, CDI will also acquire the rights to build a large gaming resort, called “The Rose” or the “Dumfries Project,” with up to 1,800 slot-like horse games in Prince William County in northern Virginia.

P2E previously announced plans to invest up to $400 million to build the initial phase of the Dumfries project, which is scheduled to open in 2023.

P2E also had a partnership stake in the proposed $525 million Richmond casino that was rejected by voters last November. If that project is resurrected and ultimately approved, Churchill Downs would have a role in that casino.

Outside of Virginia, the deal means Churchill Downs is also poised to acquire casino operations of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Sioux City, Iowa and the entire del Lago Resort and Casino in Waterloo, N.Y.

CDI will acquire the operations of Hard Rock Sioux City, including a 45,000 square foot casino with 639 slot machines, 20 table games, a 54-room hotel, two live entertainment venues, a 100-piece music memorabilia collection, and a Hard Rock-branded sportsbook. The company plans to sell the real property and then lease and operate the facility, according to the written statement.

The del Lago Resort & Casino in Waterloo, N.Y., includes a 96,000 square foot casino with 1,700 slot machines, 80 table games, a 205-room hotel, nine restaurants / bar areas, a 6,000 square foot sportsbook area, a 2,400-seat entertainment venue and a 7,200 square foot. outdoor event venue.

The deal is dependent on customary approvals, including the Virginia Racing Commission.

