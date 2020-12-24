Churches adjust Christmas Eve services during COVID

“We’ve always had a big special service and Christmas dinner on the Sunday before Christmas,” said Cook. “So, ordinarily, we don’t have a Christmas Eve service.”

Cook’s Victory Baptist isn’t alone in marking Christmas on a day other than the day before. Dale Wright serves as senior pastor of Judah Church in Bristol, Tennessee. He said that his church decided to hold its Christmas Eve service last night.

“It’s a candlelight service,” Wright said. “We end it by taking communion together. We’re social distancing and give the people the option to wear masks and the option to not wear masks. We sanitize the building.”

Similarly yet on a larger scale, Highlands Fellowship planned what they branded as a Candlelight Gathering, which commenced last night. It was outdoors and occurred at each of their four campuses in Abingdon, Bristol, Virginia, Marion and Bluefield.

Ingenuity attaches to forthcoming Christmas Eve services at Central Presbyterian Church in Bristol, Virginia. They plan to lead a candlelight and communion service in the church parking lot, which begins at 7 p.m. tonight.

Likewise, Virginia Avenue Baptist Church in Bristol, Tennessee, will offer a drive-in service on Christmas Eve. It begins at 5 p.m.