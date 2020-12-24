Churches adjust Christmas Eve services during COVID

BRISTOL, Tenn. — All isn’t so calm, all isn’t so bright this Christmas Eve.
Thanks to the omnipresence of COVID-19, some local churches plan to skip Christmas Eve services this year.
But not all. Some local churches plan to press on with Christmas Eve programs. Some will open their sanctuary doors for parishioners to attend. Some intend to carry forth online and otherwise.
“A lot of people don’t want to come out, so it will be online,” said Mark Overton, senior pastor of Central Christian Church in Bristol, Tennessee.
Overton’s church plans to present its Christmas Eve program online and in person. They asked people to register to attend so officials could safely accommodate all who choose to attend. Registration ended on Sunday.
“If we get an influx of people, we’ll have another service,” Overton said. “After each of our services at the church, we spray down all of the pews front and back with Lysol.”
Massive Celebration Church, located in Blountville, had been open through last Sunday. However, given spikes in local COVID cases, the church will present its Christmas Eve service exclusively online.
“We decided to take off about three weeks through New Year’s Day and be online only,” said Robert Russell, lead pastor of Celebration Church. “It will be on Celebration Church’s Facebook and YouTube channels.”
Celebration’s youth and young adult pastor, Jonathan Meo, will helm their Christmas Eve service.
Across Bristol’s border into Virginia at Emmanuel Episcopal Church near State Street, their Christmas Eve service begins at 10:45 p.m. tonight. No attendees. It will be streamed live.
“Sunday services and Wednesday services (during COVID) have worked out fine. I feel like we need to make communion available,” said the Rev. Joe Dunagan, rector at Emmanuel Episcopal Church. “Everyone has followed the restrictions beautifully.”
However, Christmas Eve services in content as well as impact, import and reach into the general public do not qualify as just another church service. Many folks attend church only at Christmas.
Consequently, pews can fill more readily. Fine during normal times, not so fine during a pandemic. As a result, Emmanuel Episcopal will not open its doors for its congregants and otherwise to attend its Christmas Eve service.
“On Christmas Eve, who knows how many people would show up?” Dunagan said. “Even without the congregation, it will be beautiful and holy. If the weather permits, I wouldn’t put it past me to ring the bell at midnight.”
Nearby at Victory Baptist Church just off Interstate 81 in Bristol, Virginia, their pastor wished all a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year. No, said Victory’s founder and longtime pastor Austin Cook, the church will not present a service on Christmas Eve.
“We’ve always had a big special service and Christmas dinner on the Sunday before Christmas,” said Cook. “So, ordinarily, we don’t have a Christmas Eve service.”
Cook’s Victory Baptist isn’t alone in marking Christmas on a day other than the day before. Dale Wright serves as senior pastor of Judah Church in Bristol, Tennessee. He said that his church decided to hold its Christmas Eve service last night.
“It’s a candlelight service,” Wright said. “We end it by taking communion together. We’re social distancing and give the people the option to wear masks and the option to not wear masks. We sanitize the building.”
Similarly yet on a larger scale, Highlands Fellowship planned what they branded as a Candlelight Gathering, which commenced last night. It was outdoors and occurred at each of their four campuses in Abingdon, Bristol, Virginia, Marion and Bluefield.
Ingenuity attaches to forthcoming Christmas Eve services at Central Presbyterian Church in Bristol, Virginia. They plan to lead a candlelight and communion service in the church parking lot, which begins at 7 p.m. tonight.
Likewise, Virginia Avenue Baptist Church in Bristol, Tennessee, will offer a drive-in service on Christmas Eve. It begins at 5 p.m.
Near downtown Bristol, all isn’t normal at St. Anne Catholic Church, either. Its Christmas Mass services, which are on Christmas Eve at 5 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. as well as on Christmas Day at 11 a.m., will require a reservation. Attendees will be screened upon arrival, after which they will be seated in a manner to adhere to social distancing.
“It has been some year,” Cook said. “We’ve never seen anything like it, brother.”
Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.