Church Hill man arrested in connection with shooting death
Church Hill man arrested in connection with shooting death

A Church Hill man wanted in connection to a Kingsport shooting death was captured around 3 p.m. Thursday without incident in Castlewood, Virginia, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

Roger “Rabbit” Cornelius Roberts, 25, is being charged with second-degree murder in the death of Kyree Marcus Holmes, 24, of Memphis, Tennessee, the SCSO said in a news release.

At around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene of a shooting on Haynes Drive, where they found Holmes with a gunshot wound to the chest, the release states. He was transported to a hospital but later died of his injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators interviewed witnesses, determined Roberts was a suspect and searched for him Wednesday night and Thursday, the release states.

Roberts will be held in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail until he is extradited back to Sullivan County, according to the release.

Roger Roberts

Roger Cornelius Roberts

 Contributed Photo
