‘Christmas star’ to appear Monday evening

A lot of people will be looking up at the stars come Monday.
A retired Emory & Henry College physics professor hopes that upward gaze doesn’t stop after the widely publicized appearance of the “Christmas Star.”
During an E&H Lifelong Learning Zoom presentation Thursday evening, James Warden drew an audience of more than 60 people. Though retired, Warden continues to teach and lecture for the Southwest Virginia Higher Education College for Older Adults. He’s also an active member of the Holston Rivers Chapter of Virginia Master Naturalist.
Warden was quick to point out that the so-called Christmas Star will actually be the conjunction of this solar system’s largest planets, Jupiter and Saturn.
The longtime educator employed the image of a NASCAR racetrack to explain the conjunction. As Jupiter and Saturn make their way around the sun, Jupiter is traveling faster and every so often it catches up with Saturn, creating a conjunction. That occurrence happens about every 20 years, Warden explained.
What makes this event unique is that it’s been nearly 400 years since the planets passed this close to each other in the sky, and nearly 800 years since the alignment of Saturn and Jupiter occurred at night, allowing so many people the ability to witness this “great conjunction.”
This set of circumstances last occurred in 1623.
While the two planets will actually be separated by hundreds of millions of miles, from our vantage point on Earth, they will appear to be just a 10th of a degree apart.
Warden noted that people will be able to see the conjunction with the naked eye by looking toward the southwest at about 30 minutes after sunset for up to two hours. A good pair of binoculars or a telescope will allow viewers to see more details, including Jupiter’s moons, but Warden said, “You can just look at them and appreciate them.”
He did advise finding a location with an unobstructed view of the sky.
If it’s cloudy Monday evening, a number of options for viewing the conjunction are available online.
Once this event is over, Warden encouraged people to keep checking out the night sky. Meteor showers occur monthly and their schedules can be found online as can those of eclipses and other astronomical events. He noted that NASA, the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory and Astronomy Picture of the Day are great places to begin exploring to learn more.
Anyone who’d like to check out Warden’s presentation may see it at https://youtu.be/TPD2WRPYmVs.
