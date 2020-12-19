‘Christmas star’ to appear Monday evening

This set of circumstances last occurred in 1623.

While the two planets will actually be separated by hundreds of millions of miles, from our vantage point on Earth, they will appear to be just a 10th of a degree apart.

Warden noted that people will be able to see the conjunction with the naked eye by looking toward the southwest at about 30 minutes after sunset for up to two hours. A good pair of binoculars or a telescope will allow viewers to see more details, including Jupiter’s moons, but Warden said, “You can just look at them and appreciate them.”

He did advise finding a location with an unobstructed view of the sky.

If it’s cloudy Monday evening, a number of options for viewing the conjunction are available online.

Once this event is over, Warden encouraged people to keep checking out the night sky. Meteor showers occur monthly and their schedules can be found online as can those of eclipses and other astronomical events. He noted that NASA, the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory and Astronomy Picture of the Day are great places to begin exploring to learn more.

Anyone who’d like to check out Warden’s presentation may see it at https://youtu.be/TPD2WRPYmVs.

