Chilhowie woman making waves as one of nation’s leading bass anglers

CHILHOWIE, Va. — During the calm of the morning as the sun makes an entrance along the horizon, Terri Davis can often be found greeting the day on a boat with a fishing rod in her hand and her German shepherds Ruger and Remington by her side.

Practice is important, even for the Chilhowie resident who’s making waves as one of the leading female bass anglers in the region — and the country.

Davis will participate in the 38th annual Major League Fishing All-Americans on Douglas Lake in East Tennessee in June, representing one of only four women to compete in the male-dominated league.

At age 46, Davis is among a growing number of women who have beaten the barriers of a traditional male-dominant sport.

“Just because it’s male dominated doesn’t mean a woman can’t compete,” Davis said. “But, really, fish don’t care if it’s a man or a woman on the other end of the line.”

Growing up in the Poor Valley community of Saltville, Davis fished with her father as a child, cultivating a love for the outdoors and a vigor for the sport.

Her country girl experiences catching catfish at the local pond eventually challenged her to learn the competitive world of bass fishing while living in North Carolina.