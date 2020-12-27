Chilhowie man crafts delicate ornaments hand-cut from paper

When he started, Barker said he used a light board and traced around the paper pattern and used his exacto knife and a magnifier to cut the ornament. These days he can put the master pattern on the parchment paper and run it through a copier and then cut out the ornament.

It takes about five minutes for the simplest ornament and a couple of hours to do one of the more ornate Battenberg Bells, a Pennsylvania Dutch style bell design as detailed as lace. Barker shows one of his 3-D pieces, a Christmas tree that took him about 28 hours to complete.

When the Heartwood first opened, Barker said he was one of the first artisans to show and sell his work there under his company name of The Paper Carousel. But the pieces didn’t sell well, he said, so he decided to make it more of a fun hobby. He’s done Chrismon sets that are requested over and over and he loves doing special requests.

In education for 38 years, Barker had to share what he’s learned. He’s taught some elementary classes how to make the ornaments and when he first started making the ornaments they were framable so he started a class on framing. This is a way, he said, to display the ornaments all year long.

But isn’t it maddening to work on such detailed pieces?