Chilhowie man crafts delicate ornaments hand-cut from paper

CHILHOWIE, Va. — Some know him as a teacher and coach retired from Chilhowie High School. Others know him from Chilhowie Little League or the Chilhowie Lions Club. He helped plan and build Chilhowie Town Park, co-chaired the committee that celebrated the town’s centennial and promoted tourism as an ambassador for the county. And he could sing.
But did you know that the industrious Dwight Barker enjoys a painstakingly delicate style of artwork that produces the most beautiful paper ornaments?
Maybe you did. He’s been making these tiny masterpieces for 30 years and given many away to friends and family. Many are Christmas ornaments both religious and secular while others showcase various holidays and special events. Very popular are individualized ornaments for birthday, wedding, anniversary and graduation. Some even have a 3-D appeal.
It all began in the late 1980s when Barker was accompanying his wife, Mary Etta, at a craft show. She was doing macramé work at the time which was very popular.
“I saw a fellow doing paper ornaments and I said, I can do that,” Barker said. “And that was the start of it.”
Barker found patterns from a company in Florida and from Scroll Saw magazine. He’s also created patterns from drawings and considered designing some of his own.
His tools are parchment paper and a #11 exacto knife. Europeans used to use scissors to create this type of intricate paper ornament, he said, but he finds that too bulky.
When he started, Barker said he used a light board and traced around the paper pattern and used his exacto knife and a magnifier to cut the ornament. These days he can put the master pattern on the parchment paper and run it through a copier and then cut out the ornament.
It takes about five minutes for the simplest ornament and a couple of hours to do one of the more ornate Battenberg Bells, a Pennsylvania Dutch style bell design as detailed as lace. Barker shows one of his 3-D pieces, a Christmas tree that took him about 28 hours to complete.
When the Heartwood first opened, Barker said he was one of the first artisans to show and sell his work there under his company name of The Paper Carousel. But the pieces didn’t sell well, he said, so he decided to make it more of a fun hobby. He’s done Chrismon sets that are requested over and over and he loves doing special requests.
In education for 38 years, Barker had to share what he’s learned. He’s taught some elementary classes how to make the ornaments and when he first started making the ornaments they were framable so he started a class on framing. This is a way, he said, to display the ornaments all year long.
But isn’t it maddening to work on such detailed pieces?
“It relaxes me,” Barker said he tells people who ask him that. “It’s one of the things you can work on for eight hours and mess something up and have to start all over again. But I enjoy it. The ones that are really intricate are the ones I like the best.”
“People say, ‘How do you do that?’ They’re very appreciative. Everybody likes them.”
“Some want more and more,” said Mary Etta. Like the Chrismons. They are often ordered in multiple sets.
“One of my best ones is doing Noah’s Ark and putting someone’s name on it,” Barker said. “People really like that.”
When he first began making the ornaments, Mary Etta would put them on a small tree that stood on a table. Hundreds of ornaments later, they completely decorate the family Christmas tree. The ornate pieces representing Santa Claus, reindeer, snowmen and sleighs along with the Nativity scene, angels, harps and bells backlit with twinkling gold lights on the green tree create a magical scene.
Barker said he’s always working on something different and the people in Florida where he gets his patterns are looking into another series he will be interested in learning more about. He also likes making Nativity scenes out of wood and wormy chestnut picture frames.
The Paper Carousel is the name Barker said he gave the company when he first started displaying and selling individual and framed ornaments. It comes from a special wooden carousel he made for someone who enjoyed coming to basketball games at the high school. So he made one out of paper and framed it and that inspired the name.