Chilhowie man arrested after high-speed chase on I-81

A Chilhowie man was arrested and charged with a variety of crimes related to stealing a truck from the Glenbrook Avenue area of Meadowview, Virginia Wednesday.

Jessee William McGhee, 20, of Chilhowie is being held in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail without bond following the theft of the truck, a chase on with speeds exceeding 100 mph on I-81 and breaking and entering into a residence.

According to a press release from the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office, the office received a report of a stolen truck around 6 p.m. Wednesday. A deputy responded to the scene, but was unable to locate the vehicle.

The department was contacted around 10 p.m. that evening concerning Smyth County deputies in a high-speed chase of the driver of the stolen truck on I-81 south. Washington County deputies successfully placed spikes on the road causing the vehicle driven by McGhee to cross the median where he left the truck and began running on foot.

According to the release, McGhee broke into a residence in the 34000 block of Camkell Lane while threatening the homeowner with a knife.

McGhee was apprehended without incident by deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office after a search and brief pursuit on foot behind the Camkell Lane residence.

He was charged with breaking entering while armed, grand larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of stolen property, eluding police and reckless driving.

The Smyth County Sheriff’s Office also obtained warrants on McGhee.