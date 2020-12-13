 Skip to main content
Children receive gifts during annual Toys from Cops event
$100,000 in gifts to 1,400 -1,500 Kids
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Hundreds of smiling faces could be seen from the backseats of cars Saturday as the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office conducted its annual Toys from Cops event.

Previously, the Sheriff’s Office hosted the event from a former grocery store in Blountville. Children and their parents would stop by to select gifts with officers.

Due to the pandemic, Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said they’ve had to make some changes and be creative to provide gifts for children. Saturday’s Toys from Cops event was held in the parking lot of Sullivan Central High School.

Letters were sent to schools to invite families to the event, where they could pick up gifts for the children. But organizer Marty Thomas with the SCSO Auxiliary Unit said it’s unknown whether everyone got their letters because classes shifted to virtual learning. For that reason, Thomas said all children in Sullivan County were invited to attend and receive gifts.

Cassidy said that in order to meet social distancing guidelines, families drove through the parking lot, popped open their trunks and received gifts as families stayed in their vehicles.

Santa Claus was also on hand and numerous bicycles were also available for children.

Thomas said about $100,000 worth of gifts were distributed. An estimated 1,400 to 1,500 children were believed to have benefited from the event.

Due to the pandemic, the SCSO was unable to host many of its typical fundraising events. A couple events were still conducted, but most donations came from private citizens and businesses. The SCSO was able to purchase most gifts through discounts at area stores, Thomas said.

Toys from Cops typically gives children an opportunity to spend time with officers. One-on-one interaction was limited Saturday.

“The less interaction with the kids is the hardest part,” Cassidy said.

Thomas said the SCSO may continue hosting Toys from Cops at Central High School in the future.

rsorrell@bristolnews.com

