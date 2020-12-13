Children receive gifts during annual Toys from Cops event

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Hundreds of smiling faces could be seen from the backseats of cars Saturday as the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office conducted its annual Toys from Cops event.

Previously, the Sheriff’s Office hosted the event from a former grocery store in Blountville. Children and their parents would stop by to select gifts with officers.

Due to the pandemic, Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said they’ve had to make some changes and be creative to provide gifts for children. Saturday’s Toys from Cops event was held in the parking lot of Sullivan Central High School.

Letters were sent to schools to invite families to the event, where they could pick up gifts for the children. But organizer Marty Thomas with the SCSO Auxiliary Unit said it’s unknown whether everyone got their letters because classes shifted to virtual learning. For that reason, Thomas said all children in Sullivan County were invited to attend and receive gifts.

Cassidy said that in order to meet social distancing guidelines, families drove through the parking lot, popped open their trunks and received gifts as families stayed in their vehicles.

Santa Claus was also on hand and numerous bicycles were also available for children.