Child resource center opens in Abingdon

ABINGDON, Va. – Ballad Health System officials opened a second children’s resource Wednesday as part of efforts to improve the health of a region beset by high rates of childhood obesity, diabetes and families in poverty.

Located off the main lobby of Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, the center will provide information to children, parents and families, sponsor outreach and education on children’s health and safety issues and serve as a clearinghouse to help families improve their children’s outlook, according to Lisa Carter, CEO of the Niswonger Children’s Network and president of Ballad’s southern market.

“An impetus for the Niswonger Children’s Network is to provide healthy starts for children and to provide resources aimed at improving overall health and wellness with very targeted approaches of outreach and programs,” Carter said. “Unfortunately we have high rates for obesity, diabetes in children and many children live in poverty. All of these rank us higher than the national averages of an unhealthy state.

“The children’s resource center will focus on programs that address these issues and will work with community organizations to promote healthy habits for children and families in this community.”

When Ballad Health was established through the merger of two health systems, one of its foundational planks was to establish greater community outreach to improve public health and literacy programs, as studies have found a significant relationship between reading levels and health status, and improved reading levels greatly improve the chances of finishing school.

The center and its programming will be geared to help children and parents make healthy choices regarding physical activity, nutrition and safety, Carter said.

This facility is similar to one found at Niswonger Children’s Hospital in Johnson City, giving the network one site in each state it serves.

“One of the things we’ve seen as we have programs in place in other areas is children often learn about things or hear about things. We’ll have programs, they will take these services home, share them with their parents and it really does create generational changes among these families to promote health and wellness, overall,” Carter said.

Information is available about a wide range of topics, she said, ranging from bicycle safety, safety in the home, vehicle passenger safety, water safety and wellness while sponsoring programs to promote activity.

The network was established about one year ago and establishing resource centers was one of its first goals, according to Jack Simpson, president of the Ballad Health Foundation.

“We’re helping kids develop healthy habits right now, we’re helping build a future healthier workforce for our region, we’re helping create healthier families,” Simpson said. “The Niswonger Children’s Network represents the entire Ballad team – especially those folks focused on children and children’s health.”

The center will be open during regular business hours. Families can make appointments to come in and obtain resource information.

“One of the biggest things we see is, how do I keep my home safe? You may have little ones at home and want to child-proof your home. We have information about pediatric illnesses, local providers who take care of children, health, safety and wellness,” Carter said.

The system could add similar centers in other locations, Carter said, depending on need.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.