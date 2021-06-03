Charges pending in fatal motorcycle crash

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Charges are pending against a driver following a Tuesday crash that killed a motorcyclist, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
The crash occurred at 3:05 p.m. in the 1700 block of U.S. Highway 11W when a 2003 Jeep Liberty entered 11W from a convenience store parking lot. The driver drove across the right lane to the left lane and into the path of a 2006 Suzuki motorcycle, which was traveling in the left lane, the THP said.
The motorcycle driver, Billy Wright, 33, of Kingsport, was killed. He was wearing a helmet.
The other driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was injured, the THP said.
