Charges pending in Bristol, Tennessee shooting

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Police say a passerby intervened in a domestic altercation Wednesday that resulted in two people being taken to the hospital, one with a gunshot wound and the other with multiple injuries.

At 1 p.m., the Bristol Tennessee Police Department responded to the 3000 block of West State Street to a report of a physical altercation between a man and a woman in the median — just a short distance from the Interstate 81 interchange and The Pinnacle shopping center. Police said that while officers were responding to the altercation, a second report of “shots fired” was reported at the same location.

Upon arrival, officers said they found a man with a gunshot wound and a woman with multiple physical injuries. There were also several witnesses in the area, police said

The man and women were taken to nearby Bristol Regional Medical Center, where they were still being treated for their injuries late Wednesday.

Police said everyone involved had been detained, and there was no danger to the general public.

Authorities blocked the roadway as they investigated and detoured traffic around the scene.