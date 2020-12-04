Charges pending against FedEx driver involved in Interstate 81 crash

BRISTOL, Va. — Charges were pending against a FedEx driver Thursday after his tractor-trailer crashed into another tractor-trailer on Interstate 81, sending heavy flames and smoke into the sky above Bristol and leading emergency crews to detour hundreds of vehicles from the busy highway.
At 7:15 Wednesday night, a FedEx truck was traveling south on Interstate 81 when it rear-ended a tractor-trailer at the 6-mile marker. The impact caused the FedEx truck, driven by 28-year old David E. Erdy III of South Carolina, to overturn in the travel lanes and catch fire. The FedEx truck was pulling two trailers.
Nearby residents reported hearing loud explosions at the time of the crash.
All three Bristol, Virginia fire stations responded to the crash, according to Fire Chief Mike Armstrong. Washington County Fire-Rescue provided mutual aid.
Armstrong said the closest unit reported seeing flames while leaving station 3 on Suncrest Avenue, near Exit 7. The shift supervisor requested additional ambulances to the scene. With no fire hydrants on the interstate, a water tanker was also called to the scene.
The FedEx tractor cab and its first trailer caught fire and the second trailer overturned. Crews used foam to extinguish the flames. At one point, firefighters attempted to remove the contents from the rear of the first trailer in an attempt to reach the main fire. Firefighters also cut large openings into the side of the trailer to allow water and foam to reach the flames, Armstrong said.
Erdy was flown to Bristol Regional Medical Center by MedFlight helicopter. He sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, according to VSP spokeswoman Corinne Geller. The 55-year-old driver of the second tractor-trailer was not injured, she said.
Southbound interstate traffic was rerouted for several hours by police and transportation officials.
The regional hazardous materials officer from the Virginia Department of Emergency Management responded and helped the city hazardous materials team remove more than 100 gallons of diesel fuel.
Once the fire was extinguished, several wrecker crews worked to bring the second FedEx trailer back up on its wheels. The crash and fire caused a massive debris pile on the interstate, Armstrong said.
Michelle Earl, a spokeswoman with the Virginia Department of Transportation, said the agency provided traffic queue management to assist travelers who were stuck for miles on I-81. VDOT implemented detour plans, putting those plans in place within an hour, sending traffic onto nearby Lee Highway. VDOT also assisted with fuel and debris cleanup, she said. The agency also had to place salt on the highway to prevent ice due to the cleanup.
Thursday’s crash occurred hours after snow fell on the region, although weather is not believed to have been a factor. It was also about two years since a major snowstorm caused a similar situation. The 2018 snowstorm left travelers stranded on the interstate for hours, leading officials to thoroughly review local and state emergency responses.
“VDOT’s incident command structure has been enhanced since the December 2018 storm, prompting the addition of people and equipment to manage traffic queues, additional emergency response employees on the scene, and detailed detour plans for Interstate 81 in Washington, Smyth and Wythe counties and I-77 in Bland and Wythe counties,” Earl said.
Communications have also been strengthened to provide better inter-agency coordination and information sharing with the public,” said Earl, noting that VDOT shared information about the crash on social media Thursday night.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!