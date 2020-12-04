Charges pending against FedEx driver involved in Interstate 81 crash

BRISTOL, Va. — Charges were pending against a FedEx driver Thursday after his tractor-trailer crashed into another tractor-trailer on Interstate 81, sending heavy flames and smoke into the sky above Bristol and leading emergency crews to detour hundreds of vehicles from the busy highway.

At 7:15 Wednesday night, a FedEx truck was traveling south on Interstate 81 when it rear-ended a tractor-trailer at the 6-mile marker. The impact caused the FedEx truck, driven by 28-year old David E. Erdy III of South Carolina, to overturn in the travel lanes and catch fire. The FedEx truck was pulling two trailers.

Nearby residents reported hearing loud explosions at the time of the crash.

All three Bristol, Virginia fire stations responded to the crash, according to Fire Chief Mike Armstrong. Washington County Fire-Rescue provided mutual aid.

Armstrong said the closest unit reported seeing flames while leaving station 3 on Suncrest Avenue, near Exit 7. The shift supervisor requested additional ambulances to the scene. With no fire hydrants on the interstate, a water tanker was also called to the scene.