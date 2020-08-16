Chamber hosts South Holston cleanup

Rainfall and the COVID-19 pandemic couldn’t keep people from cleaning South Holston Lake and River.

On Saturday, Keep Bristol Beautiful, a program of the Bristol Chamber of Commerce, hosted the 28th annual cleanup. Truckloads of garbage and tires were hauled away from the water.

For nearly three decades, the organization has been hosting the cleanup. Each year, hundreds gather at various spots along the river and lake to clean up garbage. Typically, about 500 people volunteer, but fewer had been expected Saturday due to the rain and the pandemic.

In the past, the Chamber of Commerce has hosted gatherings at Observation Knob during and after the event. This year, however, COVID-19 led the Chamber to hand out T-shirts, which featured a mask wearing fish, and goodie bags.

“Come by the marinas today to keep our drinking water clean and our waterways beautiful,” Chamber President and CEO Beth Rhinehart said on social media.

The lake supplies drinking water for 73,000 residents and provides outdoor recreation for 4 million people annually.

Trash was collected Saturday at Laurel Marina, Painter Creek Marina, Friendship Marina the 421 Boat Ramp and the ramp at Observation Knob.

As in the past, the most common items collected were bottles, tires, plastic and foam. Despite the rain, organizer Amy Shuttle said more than 200 people participated in the cleanup, and about 8 tons of trash was removed.

Many volunteers started cleanup efforts early to beat the forecasted rain. Due to the weather, many boaters concentrated their cleanup efforts on shoreline areas and campgrounds, Shuttle said.