Chad Dotson picks up endorsement for Virginia senate nomination from former Gov. Allen

Chad Dotson, one of six GOP hopefuls seeking the 38th District Senate nomination, picked up the endorsement of former Virginia Gov. George Allen on Monday.
The 38th District Republican Committee will host voting Thursday from 1-7 p.m. at eight sites across the district. The special election will be held Tuesday, March 23. The seat was held by Sen. Ben Chafin, R-Lebanon, who died Jan. 1 due to complications from COVID-19.
“Susan and I are very happy to support our longtime friend Chad Dotson for state Senate,” Allen said in a statement. “For nearly two decades, Susan and I have admired how Chad has honorably served the people of Southwest Virginia, first as Commonwealth’s Attorney, then as a highly respected Circuit Court Judge, and most recently as a leading professor at the Appalachian School of Law.”
Dotson, 47, is a professor and dean of students at the Appalachian School of Law in Grundy. He is a former judge and commonwealth's attorney in Wise County.
“We all can count on Chad Dotson to stand strong for freedom,” Allen said. “He will be a credible, effective leader in the state Senate making sure that Southwest Virginia is open for business to diversify our economy and compete with Tennessee and other states by protecting personal liberty in our crucial Right-to-Work law, stopping more tax increases, assuring quality education and training and adhering to foundational principles. For better opportunities for all, I sure hope you’ll get out and vote for Chad this Thursday. It’s really important that your vote counts.”
Dotson said he appreciates the endorsement.
“I worked hard to help elect Gov. Allen in 1993 as a member of the College Republicans at the University of Virginia and I am proud to have the governor’s support for my state Senate campaign,” Dotson said. “I will be a State Senator that champions our shared Republican values, supports law enforcement, fights to improve our school system, and brings jobs to Southwest Virginia - just like Gov. Allen has done for his entire career.”
276-645-2532
Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC