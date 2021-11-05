Cause of Sullivan County fire under investigation

UPDATED: BRISTOL, Tenn. — Fire destroyed a home Friday morning along U.S. Highway 11E in Sullivan County.

The Avoca Volunteer Fire Department was alerted to a structure fire in the area of Davis Marina after 7 a.m. Dispatch received multiple calls but was receiving conflicting location information, the fire department said in a statement late Friday.

The Bristol Tennessee Fire Department was also dispatched to the report of a fire on Highway 11E between Hendrickson Lane and Oakdale Lane.

Bristol firefighters located the fire. Volunteer firefighters from across Sullivan County were dispatched to assist in the blaze.

Avoca crews operated in tandem with Bristol firefighters to extinguish the blaze and worked through about 2 p.m. Friday. Crews used almost 190,000 gallons of water.

The fire’s cause remained under investigation late Friday. The fire department said residents in the area will likely continue to see a small amount of smoke. Due to structural issues, firefighters said they were unable to enter the home.

No one was reported injured.