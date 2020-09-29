Cause of Holiday Inn collapse still unknown

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Three days after multiple floors collapsed in the Holiday Inn under construction in downtown Bristol, there were still more questions than answers about what caused the damage.
On Monday afternoon, the site — near the intersection of State Street and Volunteer Parkway — was quiet. A handful of workers stood clustered near the building, which is now marked by a gaping hole and heap of twisted metal in its middle section.
Beyond one worker’s comment that there was “nothing definite” yet about the cause of the collapse, the workers refused to answer questions about what happened.
The unfinished hotel, which is being developed by a local company named Tenneva LLC, partially caved in just before 8 Friday night.
Bristol Tennessee Fire Department Capt. Harry Miller, who responded to the emergency, said the first call about it came “right at 8 o’clock” from someone at the Domino’s Pizza near the site. Miller said he and his team took three fire engines and two ambulances to the site, which officials from the Bristol Tennessee Police Department had already reached.
“The first thing we saw was [that] on what would be the front of the building, the middle section, it was obvious that there were at least two floors that had collapsed ... and fallen to the center of the building,” Miller said Monday.
“There wasn’t really any debris outside the perimeter of the building,” Miller added. “But ... that building’s got metal instead of regular wooden two-by-fours ... so we saw a lot of that debris on the inside.”
Miller said his team did a quick search around the outside of the building to see if there might be signs of anyone inside and check for further damage. No one was found, and the captain said the debris seemed “pretty settled,” although it was still making noises.
“It was still doing a lot of cracking,” he said. “You could hear the metal popping ... but nothing else came down while we were there.”
Miller said his department then alerted the construction company managing the project along with the city’s codes enforcement division. Eventually, he and his crew helped the city’s Parks and Recreation department erect a plastic fence around the construction site’s perimeter to keep people away, he said.
“Normally, when we get a call for a building collapse, especially on a new building ... you expect one wall ... or a small piece of it [to have collapsed],” Miller added. “But having several floors fall down was a lot. That’s the biggest collapse I’ve seen in town.”
Bristol Tennessee City Manager Bill Sorah said Saturday that the site’s owners will hire experts in structural engineering and construction to investigate the building collapse. On Monday, he reiterated that the city would not play any formal role in that investigation.
“In a structural steel-type project like this, the city will inspect things such as plumbing and electrical [components] and those types of inspections, but the structural steel element is a special skill set,” Sorah said.
“We would like to know the outcome of the inspection, as to the nature of the failure,” he added. “We would like to know that, and ... what the remedies are going forward.”
Ground was broken on the project in June 2019, when officials said it was expected to open this fall.
Once completed, the hotel will be seven stories with a bar and restaurant and a full lounge at the top of the building that will offer a view of downtown, officials with the project said then.
