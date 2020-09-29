Cause of Holiday Inn collapse still unknown

“There wasn’t really any debris outside the perimeter of the building,” Miller added. “But ... that building’s got metal instead of regular wooden two-by-fours ... so we saw a lot of that debris on the inside.”

Miller said his team did a quick search around the outside of the building to see if there might be signs of anyone inside and check for further damage. No one was found, and the captain said the debris seemed “pretty settled,” although it was still making noises.

“It was still doing a lot of cracking,” he said. “You could hear the metal popping ... but nothing else came down while we were there.”

Miller said his department then alerted the construction company managing the project along with the city’s codes enforcement division. Eventually, he and his crew helped the city’s Parks and Recreation department erect a plastic fence around the construction site’s perimeter to keep people away, he said.

“Normally, when we get a call for a building collapse, especially on a new building ... you expect one wall ... or a small piece of it [to have collapsed],” Miller added. “But having several floors fall down was a lot. That’s the biggest collapse I’ve seen in town.”