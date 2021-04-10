Castlewood man sentenced in explosives case

ABINGDON, Va. — A Castlewood man convicted of illegally possessing military grade explosives will serve six years in prison, federal authorities said Friday.
Thomas Blake Hill, 21, pleaded guilty in November to two counts of possessing and selling explosive materials that had been shipped in interstate or foreign commerce, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Hill, a convicted felon, attempted to trade military grade C-4 explosives for methamphetamine, prosecutors said.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!