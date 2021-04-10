 Skip to main content
Castlewood man sentenced in explosives case
Castlewood man sentenced in explosives case

ABINGDON, Va. — A Castlewood man convicted of illegally possessing military grade explosives will serve six years in prison, federal authorities said Friday.

Thomas Blake Hill, 21, pleaded guilty in November to two counts of possessing and selling explosive materials that had been shipped in interstate or foreign commerce, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Hill, a convicted felon, attempted to trade military grade C-4 explosives for methamphetamine, prosecutors said.

