Casino's first customers believe gaming will help Bristol grow

BRISTOL, Va. – There was a buzz in the air at the former Bristol Mall Friday as Virginia’s first casino officially opened its doors to the public, about 90 minutes earlier than expected.

Tony Webb of Bristol, Virginia was one of the first people through the doors following the grand opening of Bristol Casino – Future Home of Hard Rock. Webb, who was mainly there to spend time with family, was quick to voice enthusiasm about what he thinks the casino will mean for Bristol and the region.

“I think for the most part it’s going to help the economy here, cause you already see restaurants opening up,” Webb said. “There’s going to have to be more hotels and motels, simply because people that travel from four hours away are going to need a place to stay.”

Webb also pointed out the potential downside that comes with the risks of gambling; yet, he still feels like it’s worth it for the city, since the economic benefits can play a major role in helping build a better future for the community.

“Personally, I think it’s going to hurt a little bit, too, because you’re going to have people losing their money, but overall anything that can help the economy here in Bristol and create jobs for the younger people, I’m for it,” Webb said. “It seems like our community is getting older and not younger, so you have to have jobs here to give people an opportunity to stay here if they want to, instead of going to Knoxville and Charlotte and other places to try to find a job.”

Tommy Keeney, a slots player, drove all the way from Dandridge, Tennessee to be one of the casino’s first patrons. From his perspective, the area could use more casinos and entertainment options to help bring people to the region.

“The more (casinos), the more people they would draw in,” Keeney said. “Nothing would be better (economically).”

The temporary casino located off Gate City Highway includes 870 slots, 21 tables and a sportsbook. Open 24/7, Bristol Casino is also home to two restaurants, a sports bar and lounge.

The larger, much-anticipated Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Bristol is expected to open in 2024.