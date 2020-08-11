Casino won't factor into IDA's economic plans

BRISTOL, Va. — Members of the Bristol Virginia Industrial Development Authority were asked Monday to essentially ignore a possible casino when considering short-term economic development goals.

The board, which held its reorganizational meeting and chose Paul Conco as chairman and Ric Watts as vice chairman, spent more than 30 minutes discussing an economic development strategic plan. City Manager Randy Eads and Economic Development Director Chris Wilcox requested the input.

The proposed Hard Rock Hotel and Casino is — at this point — in the hands of city voters, who will approve or reject plans to bring it to the Bristol Mall. If approved, the project is forecast to generate millions in annual tax revenues for the city.

“Looking at cities that come up with successful economic development strategic plans, they’ve incorporated a number of people from different disciplines, and that’s what we want to do,” Wilcox told the board.

Conco said it would be wise to retain a consultant to guide city actions in preparing for a casino.

“It’s more about what can we do to help better facilitate economic development in the city, not only in the short term — which I consider to be June 30, 2021 — but long term, as well,” Eads said. “In regards to having a professional potentially give us advice on a casino coming in, I see nothing wrong with that. … But we need to have some goals to move the IDA forward.”

Board members suggested better communication between the city and business owners, regular updates from Wilcox to board members, continued visits to businesses and offering advice or assistance for businesses that are struggling.