Casino won't factor into IDA's economic plans

BRISTOL, Va. — Members of the Bristol Virginia Industrial Development Authority were asked Monday to essentially ignore a possible casino when considering short-term economic development goals.
The board, which held its reorganizational meeting and chose Paul Conco as chairman and Ric Watts as vice chairman, spent more than 30 minutes discussing an economic development strategic plan. City Manager Randy Eads and Economic Development Director Chris Wilcox requested the input.
The proposed Hard Rock Hotel and Casino is — at this point — in the hands of city voters, who will approve or reject plans to bring it to the Bristol Mall. If approved, the project is forecast to generate millions in annual tax revenues for the city.
“Looking at cities that come up with successful economic development strategic plans, they’ve incorporated a number of people from different disciplines, and that’s what we want to do,” Wilcox told the board.
Conco said it would be wise to retain a consultant to guide city actions in preparing for a casino.
“It’s more about what can we do to help better facilitate economic development in the city, not only in the short term — which I consider to be June 30, 2021 — but long term, as well,” Eads said. “In regards to having a professional potentially give us advice on a casino coming in, I see nothing wrong with that. … But we need to have some goals to move the IDA forward.”
Board members suggested better communication between the city and business owners, regular updates from Wilcox to board members, continued visits to businesses and offering advice or assistance for businesses that are struggling.
“I think we really need to strengthen our dialogue with Bristol, Tennessee and be more informed about what they’re doing and their plans,” Conco said. “The support of tourism, whether it be Believe in Bristol or Discover Bristol or Birthplace of Country Music, I think [we need] the support of these tourism agencies, and I think we need to be more aware of what they’re doing and their impact.”
Watts urged an ongoing dialogue with existing businesses to better understand their challenges and needs.
“We can’t wait until the day they’re talking about closing their business to reach out,” Watts said.
Eads said the difficulty can be that businesses don’t want that information known.
They also suggested developing a program to offer incentives to established businesses that suddenly encounter economic challenges.
In other action, the board unanimously voted to transfer a lot at The Falls to Palmetto Bristol-Falls Blvd. LLC, which is expected to locate a Firestone auto care center on land next to an Aldi grocery store location.
