Casino mailer arrives in city mailboxes

BRISTOL, Va. — A colorful four-page flyer extolling the benefits of the proposed Hard Rock Bristol Hotel and Casino arrived in city mailboxes this week.

It represents one of the first steps of the effort to convince city voters to approve the casino question that will appear on voting ballots this fall. Last week, organizers announced a committee to lead the promotional efforts, launched a website and social media programs to answer questions and promote the project.

“We are excited to begin communicating our positive message about how the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino will bring thousands of good paying jobs and millions in much needed tax revenue to Bristol, Virginia. This mailer is just the beginning of this effort,” campaign manager Lindsey Holman wrote in an email.

The mailer contains an offer for free items, including a T-shirt, yard sign, bumper sticker and face mask, for anyone who returns an attached card indicating that person supports the casino project. By signing the card, the signer certifies they plan to vote for the casino and gives the committee permission to use their name as a supporter in future communications, according to the mailer.

The casino committee is co-chaired by Jim Allen, chairman of Hard Rock International; Jim McGlothlin, chairman and CEO of The United Co.; and Clyde Stacy, president of Par Ventures — the three principals involved in trying to establish the casino at the vacant Bristol Mall property on Gate City Highway.