Casino donates $100K to Bristol United Way

BRISTOL, Va. – The Bristol Casino and operating partner Hard Rock International made quite the first impression Friday, donating $100,000 to the United Way of Bristol Tennessee-Virginia.

The donation came near the conclusion of grand opening ceremonies at the first casino to open in Virginia. All of the funds were generated during two invitation-only events held Tuesday and Thursday before the casino officially opened Friday afternoon.

“We would like to do a contribution from all of our guests from the two past days we’ve had this week to the United Way. We are giving you guys $100,000,” Hard Rock Bristol President Allie Evangelista said, drawing applause from the crowd.

The local United Way helps fund programs of more than 20 health and human service agencies in the Twin City and eastern Sullivan County.

“I’m overwhelmed. I don’t know what to say. This is such an amazing and giving community,” United Way Executive Director Lisa Cofer said, thanking casino project founders Jim McGlothlin and Clyde Stacy and the Hard Rock team. “I thank everyone in the community who voted to make this happen. We are going to put all this money back in the community to fill in those gaps where the greatest needs are. ...We’re just very humbled and very thankful.”

“All I can say is wow. That is unbelievable. We are so appreciative and the agencies we represent at United Way are the ones who will benefit along with the communities. Thank you all so very much,” said United Way board member Chris Lee.

Prior to the ceremony, Hard Rock Chief Operating Officer Jon Lucas discussed the company’s philosophy of involvement in their host cities.

“Every community is different. We expect our local leadership – Allie and her team to participate in the local communities and be on boards. That’s part of how we identify some of the organizations. Each of them may have something near and dear to them – whether it’s Boys and Girls Club or United Way or whatever. We go in and research. Here we have local partners in Jim McGlothlin and Clyde Stacy so we lean on them to guide us on who to participate with,” Lucas said.

Hard Rock strives for that kind of involvement in all the cities it serves, he said.

“It’s really, really important to us as an organization,” Lucas said. “Philanthropy is our heart and soul and music is in our DNA. That is really what is important to us.”

The Bristol United Way’s campaign goal in 2021 was $1 million.