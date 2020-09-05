Casino backers continue soliciting support

To that end, the casino referendum committee is establishing coalitions of support. Earlier this week, it announced a group of about 30 small businesses, including the chamber, restaurants, retail and others that support the project. Eige said they appreciate that support and urged chamber members to add their names to the list.

Other coalitions will be announced in the near future, he said.

During the past month, the committee sent mailers to city residents soliciting potential interest and support and is placing signs in businesses and yards, buying advertising and taking other steps to promote its message.

“Our project is really intended to be a catalyst for further industry development and jobs and businesses in our region,” Eige said. “If it’s just a resort casino, we think it’s going to be highly successful in bringing jobs — over 2,000 local, direct jobs, $16 million to $21 million in new tax revenue, 4 million tourists, billions of dollars in economic impact for our region.

“But what we really hope is it helps grow other industries, attract other businesses that may start off servicing our resort and eventually stay on their own and create new industries and new clientele completely unrelated to our resort casino,” he said.

The project is forecast to generate between $15 million and $20 million annually in new tax revenues for the city and other revenues for Southwest Virginia, Kent said.

“Separate and apart from that, will be a new gaming tax that will be shared in part with the locality and region,” Kent said. “We anticipate that will be somewhere between $700,000 and $1 million annually per jurisdiction. … That will include 14 cities and counties in Southwest Virginia. … We believe that will be a significant impact to our entire region.”