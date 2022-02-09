Cases decline but rate of community spread still leads state

While new cases of COVID-19 declined precipitously across Southwest Virginia, the region remains in a surge condition with the state’s highest rate of community spread.

New cases declined 26.9% over the past seven days compared to the last week of January, according to the Virginia Department of Health. That is less than the rate of decline in Virginia, which dropped 28%. Nationwide, cases declined nearly 30%.

Despite the decline, Southwest Virginia still registered more than 3,000 new infections and sports a regional seven-day testing positivity rate of 26.6%, meaning more than one in four people tested are positive for the novel coronavirus.

Positivity rates are generally declining across the two cities and 10 counties of far Southwest Virginia, with only Buchanan and Smyth counties having higher rates this week than last. However both Scott and Wythe counties remain above 40%, the cities of Bristol and Norton, plus Russell, Tazewell, Washington and Wise counties are all over 30%, according to VDH.

Washington County reported more than 500 new cases, Wise County reported 461 while Smyth and Tazewell counties each reported more than 300 new cases; Lee, Russell, Scott and Wythe all had more than 200 new cases and the city of Bristol reported 155 new cases during the past week compared to 263 in the last week of January.

The department’s latest modeling forecasts a “continued reduction in case rates and daily hospitalizations may have peaked as well.”

It also shows new cases likely peaked in late January, so rates are expected to continue going down.

“Despite the falling case rates, all counties are still reporting ‘high’ community transmission levels. Precautions are still warranted,” according to the VDH forecast. “Models suggest that the new BA.2 sub-variant of omicron may become dominant in Virginia in the coming few weeks. This could greatly slow the statewide decline in case rates. Studies suggest that BA.2 is not more severe than omicron, but both are still capable of causing significant illness.”

Following two days of record hospitalizations, Ballad Health System reported a 4% decline Wednesday, with 434 COVID inpatients, compared to single-day record totals of 454 on Monday and Tuesday.

On Wednesday, 93 inpatients required treatment in the intensive care units and 60 were on ventilators.

The vast majority - 84% -- of all hospitalized patients were unvaccinated. All but 10 ICU patients were unvaccinated with all but six patients requiring a ventilator were unvaccinated, according to data from Ballad.

