Car's wreckage ends up in Bristol power lines

BRISTOL, Tenn. — A car ended up in the power lines Thursday afternoon along Blountville Highway in Bristol.
The Bristol Tennessee Police Department said they were working a non-injury crash at the intersection of Blountville Highway and Stafford Street. They asked drivers to avoid the area so crews can clean up the wreckage.
Robert Sorrell
