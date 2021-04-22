 Skip to main content
Car's wreckage ends up in Bristol power lines
Car's wreckage ends up in Bristol power lines

Crash
Robert Sorrell

BRISTOL, Tenn. — A car ended up in the power lines Thursday afternoon along Blountville Highway in Bristol.

The Bristol Tennessee Police Department said they were working a non-injury crash at the intersection of Blountville Highway and Stafford Street. They asked drivers to avoid the area so crews can clean up the wreckage.

rsorrell@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2531 | Twitter: @RSorrellBHC | Facebook.com/robertsorrelltn

