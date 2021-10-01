Carl Moore, former lawmaker, speedway co-founder dies

BRISTOL, Tenn. - Carl R. Moore, co-founder of Bristol Motor Speedway and a former state senator and state representative died Thursday. He was 91.

Moore and the late Larry Carrier co-founded Bristol's NASCAR speedway in 1961, Bristol Dragway in 1965 and the International Hot Rod Association in Bristol in November 1970. Moore remained involved in motorsports through the mid 1980s.

He served in the Tennessee House of Representatives and Tennessee Senate and later worked to represent Bristol Tennessee as a lobbyist. His business interests were diverse and he was involved in historic preservation efforts including restoring the Paramount Theatre and the Bristol train station.

He is survived by his wife Elliott, three children and grandchildren. A celebration of life service will be held at a future date.

