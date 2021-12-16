Carjacking suspect taken into custody

A Piney Flats man wanted in an abduction and carjacking case was found and taken into custody late Wednesday at a Bristol, Tennessee residence off Volunteer Parkway.
A press release from the Bristol, Tennessee police department issued just after midnight Thursday, said the department received information from the U.S. Marshals Service and the Washington County Sheriff's Department that Joshua Robert Coleman had been located at an apartment at 2420 Volunteer Parkway.
Coleman, 46, was arrested without incident by the Bristol Tennessee Police Department.
He was charged as a fugitive from justice and taken to the Sullivan County jail in connection with a Tuesday abduction and carjacking that started in Russell County and ended in Bristol.
Coleman, 46, has been charged by Virginia officials with abduction by force, use of a firearm in a violent felony, possession of a firearm by a felon, carjacking, domestic assault, attempted strangulation, possession of a firearm while under protective order and robbery, according to the Bristol Virginia Police Department and Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
On Tuesday, Bristol police responded to the parking lot of Aldi’s at 720 Merchants Trace in the Exit 5 area, where they found a woman who escaped from her vehicle. The woman said Coleman, her ex-boyfriend, held her hostage at gunpoint for several hours. Bristol detectives learned that the incident began in Lebanon, Virginia, according to Bristol Police Sgt. Steve Crawford.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office learned the woman was giving Coleman a ride from the Lebanon Walmart. When he got in the vehicle, however, he brandished a handgun and provided instructions for the woman to transport him and another woman, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The woman then took both to a mobile home in the 10300 block of Goose Creek Road in Washington County.
The woman, who was not identified, said she was ordered to get out of the vehicle and get in the passenger seat, and Coleman began driving, the WCSO said. Coleman then drove to Bristol and dropped her off near The Falls shopping center.
Police said the man assaulted her throughout the ride and threatened her with a gun.
At the shopping center, Coleman left with the woman’s vehicle and her belongings, police said.