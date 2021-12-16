Carjacking suspect taken into custody

A Piney Flats man wanted in an abduction and carjacking case was found and taken into custody late Wednesday at a Bristol, Tennessee residence off Volunteer Parkway.

A press release from the Bristol, Tennessee police department issued just after midnight Thursday, said the department received information from the U.S. Marshals Service and the Washington County Sheriff's Department that Joshua Robert Coleman had been located at an apartment at 2420 Volunteer Parkway.

Coleman, 46, was arrested without incident by the Bristol Tennessee Police Department.

He was charged as a fugitive from justice and taken to the Sullivan County jail in connection with a Tuesday abduction and carjacking that started in Russell County and ended in Bristol.

Coleman, 46, has been charged by Virginia officials with abduction by force, use of a firearm in a violent felony, possession of a firearm by a felon, carjacking, domestic assault, attempted strangulation, possession of a firearm while under protective order and robbery, according to the Bristol Virginia Police Department and Washington County Sheriff’s Office.