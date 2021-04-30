 Skip to main content
Car wash to open at The Pinnacle
Car wash to open at The Pinnacle

Tommy's Express

National car wash brand Tommy’s Express Car Wash announced that its newest franchise location is coming soon to The Pinnacle. Each highly recognizable location is equipped with an approximately 130-foot dual belt conveyor system, soft-cloth brushes, tire shine service, body wax and a license plate recognition system for Tommy Club members. Self-service interior vacuuming is available on-site.

 Artist Rendering Courtesy of Tommy's Express

BRISTOL, Tenn. — A Michigan-based car wash brand announced Thursday its newest franchise will open soon at the entrance of The Pinnacle.

Tommy’s Express promises soft-cloth brushes, tire shine service, body wax and a license plate recognition system for club members, according to a news release. Self-service interior vacuuming will also be available.

“We are overjoyed with the addition of Tommy’s and the continued positive impact The Pinnacle continues to have on the entire region,” said The Pinnacle Developer Steve Johnson.

The concept plan for the automatic, drive-thru car wash was approved during a Bristol Tennessee Planning Commission meeting April 19.

No date was given for the opening.

The Pinnacle is a 250-acre, mixed-use development with more than 1.3 million square feet of retail, restaurant and medical space that opened in 2014 along U.S. Highway 11W in Bristol, Tennessee.

