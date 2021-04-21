Car wash earmarked for entrance of The Pinnacle moving forward

BRISTOL, Tenn. — An automatic, drive-thru car wash may be coming to the entrance of The Pinnacle with the unanimous approval of a concept plan by the Bristol Tennessee Planning Commission on Monday.

The plan includes construction of a one-story, approximately 4,553-square-foot building on just over three acres of land zoned as a planned business district. Access to the car wash is proposed from both U.S. Highway 11W and the Pinnacle Parkway.

Although voting in favor of the plan, City Councilwoman Margaret Feierabend, a commission member, expressed her disappointment in the project.

“The Pinnacle has developed as a really attractive, heavily landscaped, nice, to-be-proud-of [area],” she said. “I just think it’s sad to have all that, and then at our entrance, we’re going to have a car wash. So, to me, that’s just disappointing to have that as the choice of what’s going to go in there.”

Feierabend asked Director of Development Services Tim Beavers whether the commission “had no choice.”

Beavers explained the car wash is a permitted use within the planned business district zone.