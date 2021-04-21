Car wash earmarked for entrance of The Pinnacle moving forward

BRISTOL, Tenn. — An automatic, drive-thru car wash may be coming to the entrance of The Pinnacle with the unanimous approval of a concept plan by the Bristol Tennessee Planning Commission on Monday.
The plan includes construction of a one-story, approximately 4,553-square-foot building on just over three acres of land zoned as a planned business district. Access to the car wash is proposed from both U.S. Highway 11W and the Pinnacle Parkway.
Although voting in favor of the plan, City Councilwoman Margaret Feierabend, a commission member, expressed her disappointment in the project.
“The Pinnacle has developed as a really attractive, heavily landscaped, nice, to-be-proud-of [area],” she said. “I just think it’s sad to have all that, and then at our entrance, we’re going to have a car wash. So, to me, that’s just disappointing to have that as the choice of what’s going to go in there.”
Feierabend asked Director of Development Services Tim Beavers whether the commission “had no choice.”
Beavers explained the car wash is a permitted use within the planned business district zone.
According to Cherith Young, planning services manager, the concept plan approval lies solely with the Planning Commission and does not need to go to City Council.
Due to the zoning designation of the property, a concept plan had to be approved by the commission.
Applicant Bill Prince of BurWil Construction also submitted a site plan to the city’s planning staff for approval as a part of the next phase of the process. Once the plan is approved, building permits will need to be submitted and granted before site work can begin.
Young didn’t know when the staff will make a decision on the site plan.
The Pinnacle is a 250-acre mixed-use development with more than 1.3 million square feet of retail, restaurant and medical space that opened in 2014 along Highway 11W in Bristol, Tennessee.
