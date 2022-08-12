Car show brings enduring auto lovers to State Street

BRISTOL, Va. – The streets of downtown Bristol were crowded with people of all ages and fancy cars, young and old, Friday evening as Roscoe Bowman humbly walked on the sidewalk with frequent hellos from passersby.

Bowman is a familiar face to many in the Bristol car community. He’s has been a member of the Appalachian Region of the Antique Automotive Club of America (AACA) for nearly four decades and has served as the local chapter’s president, secretary and historian.

“He’s a wealth of knowledge,” said Jamey Rector, president of the Appalachian Region of the AACA. “You never know what he’ll bring.”

On Friday, the 87-year-old, longtime car dealer brought two cars to the Appalachian Chapter of the AACA’s Hot Bristol Night Antique Car Show – a speedy-looking, red 1957 Ford Thunderbird convertible with black dice hanging from the rear view mirror and a slicked-up, black 1938 Packard.

“There’s a lot of antique cars in this area,” Bowman said about the importance of having car shows in Bristol. “Not just right here, but all around. It’s a good thing to get together. I think it helps the city.”

With decades of experience as a car dealer, Bowman is a people-person who is quick to give some time to talk about cars, history or life. A Southwest Virginia native, Bowman’s connection to people is what stuck with him throughout his time in the auto industry, a facet of his life that endures today.

“I enjoyed the people,” Bowman said. “The people is what you miss.”

More than 250 cars were on display for the Hot Bristol Night Antique Car Show, which was free for spectators. According to Rector, the event is the biggest car show of the year in downtown Bristol. With limited space, the show was full before 6 p.m.