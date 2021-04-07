Car crashes into Smyth County school bus with students on board

MARION, Va. — Charges are pending against the driver of a car that slammed into a Smyth County school bus transporting 17 students at 7:45 a.m. Tuesday.

The school bus was stopping to pick up a student when a Honda Civic drove into the back of the bus in the 2000 block of Lee Highway, according to a news release from the VSP, which responded.

The bus, at the time, was occupied by 17 elementary school pupils, the release states.

The driver of the car was transported to Smyth County Hospital for treatment, police said.

The bus driver and one child were also treated for minor injuries, according to the release.

The name of the driver of the car was not released Tuesday.